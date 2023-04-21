Submit Release
2023-2024 North Carolina Migratory Game Bird Seasons Released

RALEIGH, N.C. (April 21, 2023) – Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have announced the approved season dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2023-24 waterfowl, webless migratory game bird (including doves) and extended falconry seasons. The dates are available online and will be published in the 2023-24 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest this August. 

Although the majority of seasons remain unchanged, notable changes include:

• The mallard daily bag limit will increase from 2 mallards (only one hen mallard) to 4 mallards (only two hen mallards) daily.

• The daily bag limit for Canada geese (also includes white-fronted geese) in the Northeast Canada Goose Hunt Zone will increase from 1 Canada goose or white-fronted goose to 2 Canada geese or white-fronted goose either singly or in the aggregate.

For more information on migratory game birds in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s Migratory Birds and Waterfowl webpage.

