HVAC Leader, Service Experts, Launches Earth Day Inspired Promotion

Richardson, Texas, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading HVAC Company, Service Experts, has launched a promotion inspired by the international holiday, Earth Day. For a limited time, the company is giving away free AC Precision Tune-Ups to raise awareness to how simple changes in your home can positively serve the environment.

When asked why an HVAC company felt driven to lead this campaign, Service Experts President and CEO Rob Comstock said the company “believes that it's crucial to do our part to protect the planet and one way we can all help is by improving our homes’ energy efficiency.” The average home's HVAC system is one the biggest energy users. According to the Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for around 48% of the energy use in a typical American home. However, a well-maintained AC unit performs smoothly and efficiently using less electricity, which helps reduce pollutants, and essentially lowering your electricity expenses.

We asked the Experts to share other ways we can all make our HVAC systems more energy efficient and they shared the following tips:

Install a smart thermostat: A smart thermostat may help save you up to 30% on your energy bill.

Upgrade to an ENERGY STAR-certified HVAC model: If you're in the market for a new HVAC system, find one that has the ENERGY STAR label. These models are at least 15% more efficient than other models.

Review the insulation levels in your attic: Adequate insulation in your attic can help decrease the amount of heat that escapes from your home, which means your HVAC system won't have to work as hard to keep your home comfortable. According to the EPA, well insulated attics can save you around of 15% on your energy bill.

Change your air filter consistently: A dirty air filter can make your HVAC system work up to 15% harder. This means it's sucking up more energy, contributing to higher carbon emissions and costing you more money.

To take advantage Service Experts’ limited time Free Tune-Up Offer, you can call 866-EXPERTS or head to their website www.serviceexperts.com.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 states in the U.S.. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America’s largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 88 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

