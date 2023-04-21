Fundus Camera Market to Reach USD 810.4 Mn with CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028: TMR Report

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,059 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fundus cameras market is slated to reach a valuation of USD 810.4 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2028.
As ophthalmology technology advances, healthcare settings are investing in upgrading and procuring new and improved imaging equipment. This is complemented by government regulations advocating technology upgradation to improve patient outcomes.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 464.4 Mn in 2020
|Estimated Value
|USD 810.4 Mn by 2028
|Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Forecast Period
|2021–2028
|No. of Pages
|98 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Portability, and End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Topcon Corporation, Canon, Inc., Nidek Co., Ltd., Epipole Ltd., iCARE Finland Oy (Revenio Group), Kowa American Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Optovue Incorporated, Haag-Streit Holding AG, Optomed plc
The advancements in ophthalmology are being fueled by an increasing geriatric population pool suffering from chronic eye disorders. According to the National Eye Institute, the number of people who have or have had cataract will double from 24.4 million currently to 50 million by 2050. Likewise, the incidence of diabetic retinopathy, AMD, and other disorders are also likely to rise.
Given these statistics, the scope for fundus cameras is bound to rise substantially. Manufacturers are incorporating major technological advancements, ranging from enhancing imaging quality to increasing accuracy and ease of operability. For instance, Daytona produces 200o worth of single-capture optomap retinal images in less than 30 seconds. The camera generates images of 82% of the retina in a single, non-contact optomap image. In addition, the device comes with the OptosAdvance™ browser-based image review software, which allows for simple documentation, monitoring and referral processing to assist in patient management and improved patient flow.
Moreover, supportive government regulations are also expected to contribute to market growth. According to the laws and regulations of medical device agencies in the U.S. and Japan, the fundus imaging cameras must be replaced once in every 4 years. This helps maintain the quality of instruments and, thereby, improves diagnosis and treatment.
Key Takeaways from the Market Report
Fundus Camera Market: Key Growth Drivers and Trends
Fundus Camera Market: Regional Landscape
Competitive Landscape
The market for fundus cameras is characterized by the presence of the following key players:
Some important developments with regard to the market are as follows:
Fundus Camera Market- Key Segments
Product
Portability
End User
Region
