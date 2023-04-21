eXp Realty Dominates In 2022 Industry Rankings

The most agent-centric brokerage on the planet grew in both volume and sides last year, leading the industry in growth through 2022 and incrementally increasing its agent base

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it led the industry in production growth in 2022, garnering recognition as one of the only brokerages to see increases in both volume and transaction sides.



eXp Realty gained considerable recognition for its record results, rapid growth and strong leadership in 2022. eXp Realty ranked No. 1 in four categories on the elite 2023 RealTrends 500 Report: Sides, Top Mover In Sides, Top Mover In Volume and Independent, after experiencing 21% agent growth year-over-year, finishing with 86,203 agents as reported in eXp’s financial results for full-year 2022.



“For the second year in a row, eXp Realty has been recognized as the number one growth leader for transactions and agent count in the U.S. industry rankings, firmly solidifying our position as the place for top producing agents to grow their businesses,” said Glenn Sanford, CEO of eXp Realty. “Our agents’ success is our success and we are dedicated to delivering the tools, training and support that enable our agents' career growth – whether it be in production, attraction or professional development. Thank you and congratulations to all of our agents, brokers and staff who have contributed to our position as growth leader for the U.S.“

In his assessment of the year’s results , Steve Murray, senior advisor to HW Media and the founder of the RealTrends 500 brokerage rankings said, “It is noteworthy that eXp was the only one of the top four firms to grow both its closed transactions and its sales volume in 2022, when sales of existing homes were down significantly.”

Respected real estate analyst Mike DelPrete recently noted in a report that eXp Realty is one of last year’s “big winners” due to the increase in transactions as compared to 2021. DelPrete also said that “In a year of belt-tightening and fewer transactions, agents – and their transactions – appear to be flocking to relatively newer models where they keep more of their commission.”

Other notable awards include:

: eXp Realty ranked No. 4 among the nation’s largest brokerages based on sales volume. Out of the five brokerages mentioned, eXp Realty had the highest year-over-year sales volume (20.2%) and the most transaction sides (397,138) in results for 2022. RISMedia 2023 Power Brokers Report : eXp Realty landed No. 1 in transactions. This is the fourth straight year eXp Realty has ranked among the top five brokerages in the country. In addition to its No. 1 ranking in sides, eXp Realty ranked No. 4 for residential home sales in the United States.

: eXp Realty landed No. 1 in transactions. This is the fourth straight year eXp Realty has ranked among the top five brokerages in the country. In addition to its No. 1 ranking in sides, eXp Realty ranked No. 4 for residential home sales in the United States. Glassdoor Best Places to Work : For the sixth consecutive year, Glassdoor named eXp Realty a Best Place to Work, with eXp Canada making the list for the second straight year.

: For the sixth consecutive year, Glassdoor named eXp Realty a Best Place to Work, with eXp Canada making the list for the second straight year. Direct Selling News’ Bravo Growth Award : For the third consecutive year, eXp Realty was recognized with a Bravo Growth Award for the highest year-over-year revenue growth in the services categories of companies in the DSN Top 100. eXp Realty also ranked as the 4th largest company in the DSN 100.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .



