May 10 New York Presentation Showcases Expert Discussion on Tax Policies Facing Congress, Impacts on Family Businesses
Capitol Hill Expert Panel Dissects Policies That May Harm Family BusinessesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A panel of Washington DC experts and influencers will be discussing the potential for damaging new tax policies on family businesses, in a presentation to be held here May 10.
The luncheon presentation will address the State of Family Business and the Critical Tax Issues Impacting Them.
This special event will provide a Capitol Hill insider's perspective, critical intelligence, and awareness of the key tax policy issues family-owned businesses face. It will be attended by a group of distinguished business leaders, family office executives, and financially successful families.
The panelists include Russ Sullivan, Chair, National Tax Policy Group, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Brandon Román, Partner, Public Policy and Financial Services & Tax Policy Groups, Squire Patton Boggs. John Gugliada, Director, Family Enterprise USA and John Marino, Director, Policy and Taxation Group, will moderate the event.
The event is co-hosted by MPI, Squire Patton Boggs, Policy and Taxation Group (PATG) and Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA). The Wednesday, May 10 Luncheon Presentation will be held from 12 – 1:30 p.m. in mid-town Manhattan.
The expert panel of government relations professionals from Washington DC will unveil the results of the new FEUSA 2023 Annual Family Business Survey and discuss the current legislative tax landscape.
In addition, the experts will provide a legislative update on tax policy issues impacting successful families, family offices and family businesses. The group will also address voter attitudes influencing legislation and the newly formed Congressional Family Business Caucus.
Please confirm attendance by contacting John Marino, who will provide the address. He can be reached at (202) 750-0248 or jmarino@policyandtaxationgroup.com.
About The Sponsors
MPI is a prestigious national consulting firm founded in 1939, specializing in business valuation, forensic accounting, litigation support and corporate advisory work. www.mpival.com
Squire Patton Boggs is an international law firm that offers comprehensive legal and public policy services and a global perspective. The New York office offering invaluable support across the full range of legal issues. www.squirepattonboggs.com
Policy and Taxation Group (PATG) advocates on behalf of the family offices and businesses in Washington, DC, fighting hostile taxes imposed by Congress. Founded in 1995, PATG is actively working towards the repeal of estate gift and generation-skipping transfer (GST) taxes, and against increased income and capital gain taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and related taxes impacting those with significant assets. www.policyandtaxationgroup.com
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization
For more information contact: John Marino, at (202) 750-0248 or jmarino@policyandtaxationgroup.com.
Pat Soldano
Family Enterprise USA
+1 202-681-8365
pmsoldano@family-enterpriseusa.com