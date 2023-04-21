Republica Havas Group Earns 2023 Business of the Year Award from South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Republica Havas Group, a communications company that includes leading agencies Republica Havas and Republica Havas Health, has been named a 2023 Business of the Year (BOTY) by South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ). Now in its 26th year, the annual award commemorates South Florida-headquartered companies that build the region’s economy through solid business practices, dedication to the community, and financial growth.

“We’re proud to be named a 2023 Business of the Year by South Florida Business Journal,” said Jorge A. Plasencia, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Republica Havas Group. “It’s an honor to be recognized among some of our region’s most vibrant and accomplished organizations. We couldn't have achieved this milestone without the passion, hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust, inspiration and collaboration of our client partners."

SFBJ recognized members of the company’s executive team during a special celebration at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. The award was accepted by Plasencia; Luis Casamayor, Co-Founder, Creative Chairman & President; Anthony Bianco, Executive Vice President & General Manager; and Lori Sundermier, Vice President, Finance and Administration.

In selecting this year’s BOTY winners, SFBJ weighed key criteria. As the weekly regional news publication noted, each of the 2023 honorees “has enjoyed significant growth or market success over the past year.”

More specifically, SFBJ stated: “They’ve grown their market share, workforce or workspace; entered new areas of opportunity or launched new products or services; and generally deployed creative thinking, the latest technology and a collaborative spirit to take their operations to new heights.”

About Republica Havas Group

Republica Havas Group is a communications company that includes Republica Havas, one of America’s leading and fastest-growing cross-cultural creative, media, and communications agencies; and Republica Havas Health, a global health equity and wellness agency created in partnership with Havas Health & You. Founded in 2006 in Miami, Florida, Republica Havas Group provides integrated services – including strategy, creative, media planning and buying, analytics and consumer science, digital marketing, public relations, social impact, and customer experience – to blue-chip clients in the United States and beyond. The minority-certified company is the lead global multicultural partner of Havas, a subsidiary of Paris-based Vivendi. For more information, visit republicahavas.com and follow @republicahavas on social media.

