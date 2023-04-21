FullBeauty Brands, Proudly Inclusive Since 1901, To Acquire ELOQUII, Where Fashion Doesn't Stop at Size 12

Acquisition Will Allow FullBeauty to Launch a New Digital Mall with Fashion Authority ELOQUII as its Anchor Tenant along with SwimsuitsForAll and June+Vie.

FullBeauty announced today that it has agreed to acquire plus-size fashion authority ELOQUII Inc. from Walmart. ELOQUII's mission to inspire positive change through the transformative power of fashion complements FullBeauty, a first mover in inclusive sizing, proudly inclusive since 1901 where we like to say, "We were inclusive before anyone was looking."

FullBeauty Brands offers an incredible breadth of sizing with apparel from 12W to 44W, bras in bands from 30 to 58 and cups from A to O, footwear in medium, wide and wide-wide, and more. The acquisition will allow FullBeauty Brands to further expand its presence in the $81B women's plus-sized sector in the United States, which is growing three times faster than the broader women's apparel market. More than half of women ages 18-65 in the U.S. wear size 14 or higher, and these customers have been historically underserved, with clothing limited by its lack of fashion, lack of fit, or both. ELOQUII specifically caters to this customer with expertise in both fashion and technical design.

Founded 12 years ago, ELOQUII is a digitally native vertical brand that offers fashion and on-trend apparel starting at size 14 exclusively through its website and select wholesale accounts. ELOQUII has evolved into a leading fashion authority and has maintained a cult following by offering on-trend, fast-fashion clothing. ELOQUII adds fresh, new runway-inspired styles and introduces new collections and influencer collaborations regularly. As at FullBeauty, ELOQUII is fit obsessed, positing that the difference between like and love is the perfect fit.

Data-driven ELOQUII has a direct connection with its customers that drives how products are developed, marketed and how the brand comes to life in an authentic way. Both FullBeauty and the ELOQUII team expect this to be the same ELOQUII that customers know and love. To be that same ELOQUII who will continue to listen to its customers and uniquely deliver for them.

Following the acquisition, ELOQUII will become the anchor tenant in a new FullBeauty digital mall, joined initially by SwimSuitsForAll and June+Vie. Building from this nucleus, FullBeauty intends to accelerate its growth with this younger diverse demographic. FullBeauty's current digital mall will continue to house the brand websites of WomanWithin, Roaman's, Catherines, Jessica London, Ellos, KingSize, Brylane Home, and OneStopPlus. The innovative universal cart technology allows shoppers to browse and buy from all the digital mall's brands and product lines in one seamless shopping cart with a single convenient checkout.

"ELOQUII is a great success story with very loyal customers that will now become part of the FullBeauty family of brands," said Jim Fogarty, FullBeauty's CEO. "This strategic acquisition complements our brands perfectly and allows us to leverage our scale and platform to support ELOQUII and our shared mission, and thereby accelerate our growth with this important demographic. Our approach was critical to our recent successful acquisition and integration of Catherines and will be here as well. While we hope to bring scale and platform expertise to bear, we will also humbly be learning from Julie and the talented ELOQUII team, who are the soul of the ELOQUII brand DNA, and who fortunately are joining us on this next phase of the ELOQUII journey."

"We're thrilled to become part of this great company and to have found a partner that supports our vision for ELOQUII," said Julie Carnevale, co-founder and Brand Leader. "ELOQUII is here today because of its customers. With FullBeauty's scale and platform, more customers will learn about ELOQUII as we continue to provide our existing customers with the great products and exceptional service they've come to expect from us."

The acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions.

About FULLBEAUTY Brands, Inc.

FULLBEAUTY Brands, Inc. is the industry leader in extended sizes and a pioneer in size inclusive fashions for plus-size women and big & tall men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Beginning in 1901 with a mission to serve the plus sized customer, the company's mission continues over 120 years later. The FULLBEAUTY Brands family of premier fashion websites includes OneStopPlus®, the world's first and largest online shopping destination for plus-size women, Catherines®, WomanWithin®, Jessica London®, Roaman's®, SwimSuitsForAll®, Ellos®, Active For All®, Shoes For All®, Intimates For All®, KingSize®, Brylane Home®, and FullBeauty Outlet®, collectively offering more than 100 individual brands.

