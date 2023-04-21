Image Specialty Partners™ Continues to Expand on the West Coast

San Francisco, CA April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Image Specialty Partners™, a leading doctor-led, multi-specialty dental service organization in the United States, recently acquired Salem, Oregon-based Castilla Orthodontics.

Dr. Ana Castilla founded Castilla Orthodontics in 2013 and since then has, along with her world-class care team, created thousands of beautiful smiles in the Salem area community. She has been voted best orthodontist in the Statesman’s Journal Best of the Mid-Valley and Best of Willamette Valley contest for several years and was even featured on the cover of the international orthodontic publication: The Progressive Orthodontist in 2017. Dr. Castilla is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics and is dedicated to both education and research in the field of Orthodontics. Her research on indirect bonding techniques has been published in the Angle Orthodontist journal. Additionally, Dr. Castilla is also a published author and speaker.

“I am passionate about providing the highest quality of orthodontic treatment and patient experience, so it was important to me to find a partner with the same philosophy,” said Dr. Castilla. “I am delighted to join the Image Specialty Partners team and believe we will be able to take our practice to the next level in delivering the most advanced orthodontic care to more patients.”

Dr. Yan Kalika, CEO, and Chief Clinical Officer of Image Specialty Partners expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. “The partnership with Castilla Orthodontics represents Image Specialty Partners’ ongoing commitment to enabling top-tier doctors to accelerate their business through innovative, multi-specialty platforms. Dr. Castilla shares our core values of integrity and going above and beyond to provide superior care for patients throughout every stage of life.”

About Image Specialty Partners

Image Specialty Partners was built on the shared passion and mission to provide exceptional dental care through the latest innovation and technology, and the belief that everyone deserves to have the confidence and positivity that comes from a healthy, beautiful smile. Image Specialty Partners and the independent specialty dental care practices it supports operate multiple partners on the West Coast. Image Specialty Partners is headquartered at 3075 Beacon Blvd., West Sacramento, CA 95691.

escalora@imagespecialtypartners.com

Contact:

Aarti Subramanian

VP, Acquisitions

asubramanian@imagespecialtypartners.com

www.imagespecialtypartners.com

Contact Information:

Image Specialty Partners

Evelyn Scalora

415-816-0667

Contact via Email

www.imagespecialtypartners.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/885051

Press Release Distributed by PR.com