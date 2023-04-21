Statement by IOM Director General on the Death of an IOM Sudan Staff Member

Geneva - It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a dedicated IOM Sudan staff member this morning after the vehicle he was traveling in with his family south of El Obeid was caught in a crossfire between two warring parties.

I am deeply saddened by the death of our humanitarian colleague, and join his wife and newborn child, and our team in Sudan in mourning.

The safety and security of all IOM staff is my number one priority. We continue to work with our UN partners to update our security response.

The senseless deaths of civilians including humanitarians, which claimed the lives of three WFP employees in North Darfur on Saturday, must end and peace be restored.

The latest outbreak of violence has forced IOM to suspend its humanitarian operations in Sudan. All parties must ensure the safety of humanitarians and allow their unrestricted access to be able to assist those most vulnerable.

IOM has operated in Sudan since 2000, responding to the complex humanitarian needs in the country where an estimated 3.7 million people are internally displaced. Prior to the latest outbreak in violence, 15.8 million people in Sudan, one-third of the population, were in need of humanitarian assistance.



