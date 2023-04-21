New to The Street Announces its Corporate Interviews, Episodes 459 and 460 With the TV Shows Airings to Start on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces their featured corporate interviews for two episodes, 459 and 460, that will air on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network.



Newsmax TV airs Episode 459 Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

2). "Game Changers Segment" interview with Haggai Alon, Founder/Executive Director/CEO of SMX (Security Matters), PLC.'s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX).

3). Private Securities - Linqto's interview with Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer.

4). Digital Wellness - Hapbee Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO/Founder.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

FOX Business Network airs Episode 460 Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

2). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) video information on “How-to-Use” HumiSoil Product.

From the New to The Street's Nasdaq Marketsite studio, David Luci, the President/CEO at Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP), talks with TV Host Monica Malpass about the Company's clinical biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David explains the Company's R&D pipeline of first-in-class novel clinical stage and early-stage antibiotic candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria caused by Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI) (C. diff) , MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) , and DRSP (Drug-resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae). Hospital patients and nursing home residents are the most considerable percentage of those infected with these types of bacteria. A recent US Government report stated that over 52% of hospital patients became infected with MRSA. ACXP's novel Ibezapolstat drug for C. diff show restoration of a healthy microbiome in patients and is currently in an FDA Phase 2b trial. The Company expects to pursue a Phase 3 trial and believes it can do so without a huge cost. The Company's executive team consists of well know industry leaders with contacts and resources that bring vast talents to operations at ACXP. The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 459, April 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 460, April 24, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/ .

New to The Street airs its "Game Changers Segment" with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, who talks with Haggai Alon ("H"), Founder, Executive Director, and CEO of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) ("SMX). With innovative and scalable technology solutions, SMX is a "Game Changer." The Company's unique molecular marker technology tracks and traces supply-chain routes, raw material sourcing, and final goods sold. The technology provides verification, authenticity, and transparency on all business production inputs. Each step in a manufacturing process is on a blockchain for immediate and accessible verifications. In today's global economy, where sustainability is necessary for consumers and manufacturers, using the blockchain with the Company's molecular markers gives verifiable confidence. "H" says that the Company took over the patents from the Israeli Government and then enhanced the technology. SMX has about 100 new patents covering about fifty different materials. Producers can maintain growth by lowering the dependency on sourcing raw and recycled materials, increasing material accessibility, and improving margins. The plastic industry is a good growth sector for SMX, whereas the technology can provide immediate information about sourced plastic being new materials or recycled. The Company's technological platform allows its clients to quantify all aspects of a production cycle, "Give Material Memory." The origins of raw materials are important in growing consumer awareness and brand identities. SMX's clients can immediately track/trace every step of production inputs, knowing quantities, qualities, and places of origin to ensure reliable and ethical manufacturing standards. The global fashion industry is another manufacturing sector using SMX's molecular track/trace technology. "H" talks about the leather used in making garments and how a manufacturer can immediately know about reliable sources and track all the other inputs used for the final product. A manufacturer can ensure that brand awareness meets consumer expectations, from the tannery to the final goods sold. The blockchain immediately provides real-time data for everyone involved, from sourcing materials to final production. Plastic, precious metals, and fashion industries are just some end-users using SMX to ensure product reliability and sustainability. "H" says, "Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow." The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 459, April 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX - https://smx.tech/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer at Linqto, talks about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Linqto allows investors to participate in privately held businesses before going public. Joe explains the differences between public and private equity investments. Publicly traded companies have access to public stock exchanges and brokerage houses that can make trade transactions. Privately held Companies have fewer liquidity options and transparency, with limited direct investment options. Linqto's platform allows accredited investors to invest directly in some of the world's leading privately held businesses. Most venture capital and private equity firms are usually the first to get into pre-IPO, leaving retail investors without the opportunities to participate. Linqto is democratizing the pre-IPO investment landscape to allow retail investors to get an investment position before a public listing. Usually, after an IPO listing, stock valuation exceeds the original pre-IPO investment prices. Linqto has had six successful pre-IPO investment strategies giving Linqto's clients good upside returns. Joe tells viewers that current economic conditions, with less market participation and liquidity issues, challenge public and private markets. Even with current market conditions, Linqto has good revenues, EBITDA profitability, and strong expected growth. Joe looks to bring Linqto onto a public stock exchange sometime in the future. The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 459, April 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 460, April 24, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. Linqto is private investing made simple; sign-up now . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Linqto - https://www.linqto.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King welcomes back Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) (“Hapbee”). From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Yona gives viewers an update on the Company’s business in the digital wellness industry. Hapbee Neckband and Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad help end-users with sleep, relaxation, and focus. As of the end of the 1st quarter of operation in 2023, Hapbee has approximately 7800 monthly subscribers who download various stimulants for better wellness. The Smart Sleep Pad pillow, since its launch in September 2022, continues growing as more end-users enjoy the product for better sleep and relaxation. Those looking for better performance and focus use the Hapbee Neckband. Both products use Hapbee’s digital wellness patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) magnetic signatures to help end-users with sleep, focus, recovery, stress, and relaxation. Sports players use the products to enhance relaxation and sleep while using the neckband to improve focus, especially for gameplay studies. Recently the Company launched its products on Amazon, and consumers rate the product at a high 4.1 score. Hapbee expects sales to grow through its Amazon market channel and is looking at other online sales platforms. Viewers are welcome to join and enjoy the digital wellness offered at Hapbee Technologies, Inc. The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 459, April 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 460, April 24, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hapbee Technologies, Inc.- https://hapbee.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent report about hacks occurring at free public Wi-Fi charging stations. Hackers figured out how to download malware onto devices that plug into these charging stations. Summertime travel is coming, and many will use these stations at airports. Alain says not to use those free charging stations; bring your outlet plug-in and UBS cable. Another problem is those free Wi-Fi services at airports, hotels, restaurants, and stores. Those Wi-Fi connections have limited cybersecurity features, and user passwords remain the same for long periods. Hacks have commonly occurred in these free Wi-Fi locations. Alain says use your own 5G mobile phone or VPN connections to ensure a secure communication platform. Sekur recently launched SekurVPN , which is now available for subscribers. And, for only $7.00 per month, a subscriber can use SekurVPN on five devices. Like Sekur's other subscription-based services, SekurVPN operates on multiple Sekur's servers owned and located in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. SekurVPN is available for download for iOS and Android; keep your internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly SekurVPN subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscriptions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 459, April 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 460, April 24, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. "Privacy Has Arrived."

New to The Street airs The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) video on “How-to-Use” the HumiSoil Product. The video explains how HumiSoil is the future of farming and gardening with a non-chemical, fully organic product: HumiSoil, the world's only all-natural, chemical-free technology. HumiSoil rebuilds soil hydration and maintains acceptable soluble water concentrations even when farms and gardens lack sufficient precipitation. The product costs half as much as competitor’s chemical and phosphorus-based fertilizers. Chemical synthetic fertilizers destroy soil's natural components, deplete soil nutrients, and limit hydration. Now, HumiSoil is changing the mindset of agriculture methods. The video shows the making of HumiSoil from groundswell organic waste materials, stockpiled, blended, and mixed with a proprietary accelerant. The fermentation process begins with covering the product, and after six months HumiSoil is ready for use by farmers and gardeners. It is best to use 1-ton HumiSoil per acre. Gardeners spread HumiSoil throughout the area, and farmers can use an agricultural spreader. For even better results, spraying treated soil with XLR8 Bio gives soil an added nutrient boost. After 14 days of spreading HumiSoil, planting is ready to commence, yielding 100% organic vegetables, fruits, and flowers. Chemical fertilizers greatly diminish nutrient contents in soil, and HumiSoil heals the land. HumiSoil is perfect for growing sustainable, organic produce. The HumiSoil product's corporate goal is to improve 25% of the globe's arable land. Now and in the future, sustainability is the GOAL, with access to healthy soils creating robust food sources. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship, and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can produce and sell HumiSoil and XLR8 Bio in the USA/Caribbean markets. The HumiSoil product information video airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 460, April 24, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. Viewers can learn more at The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX):

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) enables materials to carry a history that authenticates origination, use, recycling, and multiple reuse cycles. The Company's B2B white label platforms are powerful commercial sustainability applications, utilizable across various industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, Gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals. SMX's technology allows the transition to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing its carbon footprint and waste. SMX offers a robust, innovative, and scalable solution for supply chain authentication, traceability, and transparency to transform businesses for participation in the circular economy. Its technology gives solid, liquid, and gas materials the ability to maintain a virtual memory of origination, processing, and supply chain journey, including the ability to authenticate provenance and track recycling loop counts and the percentage of authenticated and recycled materials contained. The data is recorded digitally on a blockchain. An embedded linking molecular chemical marker is in the product, read with a proprietary reader. The SMX technology has been in active operational use on a national scale by the Israeli Government for more than ten years, is environmentally sustainable, and has a proven track record. The SMX solution is an efficient, cost-effective, drop-in solution within an existing supply chain, enabling substantial benefits for manufacturers, consumers, and others in the value chain – and the planet, including providing the necessary data for product recycling and reuse. In addition, the SMX technology addresses the issue of the increase in waste globally by enabling the demand for verified, usable recycled materials by creating a commoditized, tradable certified asset which is the recycled material, which can be traded and sold to other players in the value chain and ecosystem - https://smx.tech/.

About Linqto :

Linqto is enabling a new class of investors to access pre-IPO opportunities. Linqto makes the private securities asset class accessible while reducing costs and saving time with the flexibility of trading directly on its platform. Linqto is easy to use, and its expert team is always available to answer your questions. Private investing made simple - https://www.linqto.com/ .

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors - https://hapbee.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and a secure communication suite. They sells their products through www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

