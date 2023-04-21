Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

/EIN News/ -- Primary insiders in Norsk Hydro ASA have on April 20, 2023, acquired shares in Norsk Hydro ASA in connection with the company's share purchase scheme for employees in Norway.

See the list below for primary insiders who have purchased shares. The shares have been purchased at a subscription price of NOK 77.24 per share before discount.

Name Position Shares purchased New holding
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & CEO 388 141 292
Arvid Moss EVP, Hydro Energy 388 184 357
Eivind Kallevik EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal 388 85 382
Hilde Vestheim Nordh EVP, People & HSE 388 11 146
Pål Kildemo EVP & CFO 388 24 472
Trond Olaf Christophersen EVP, Corporate Development 388 5 772

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Primary Logo

