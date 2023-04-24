Interisle's Andrew Malis awarded US Patents for MPLS and Service Function Chaining
EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew (Andy) Malis was awarded his seventh and eighth patents, all related to his career-long focus on telecommunications, networking, Internet Protocol (IP) routing, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), and related technologies.
Patent 11,582,148, MPLS Extension Headers for In-Network Services, describes methods and devices (e.g., routers) that add in-network services to a multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) network. This can include an MPLS network router receiving and modifying a packet by adding one or more MPLS extension headers, adding one or more extension header(s), and adding an indication within an MPLS label stack that one or more MPLS extension headers have been added to the packet. This allows MPLS networks to more intelligently process and route packets as they pass through the network.
Patent 11,616,717, Service Function Chaining Network Services, adds quality of service capabilities to Service Function Chaining (SFC) as defined by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). SFC enables network operators to offer various value-added services to their customers, such as deep packet inspection, parental controls, traffic optimization, and network address translation without the need for specialized network elements to provide these services. This patent extends these capabilities with a table-driven approach to provide various qualities of service to network packets.
Malis' Interisle partner and long-time colleague Dave Piscitello comments that "Andy Malis has been active in networking and telecommunications since the 1970s, including working on the ARPANET, the predecessor to today's Internet. He has decades of experience in networking protocol standardization at the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), Broadband Forum (BBF), International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Open Networking Foundation (ONF), and other standardization bodies. At the IETF, he is the author of nearly fifty Requests for Comments (RFCs), which are the basis of standardization in the Internet. His patents make the Internet reliable, secure, and resilient. And if eight patents don't impress you, wait a bit. He has other patent applications currently in process."
Mr. Malis’ previous patents include:
U.S. Patent 11,201,820, Segment Routing in MPLS Network, describes methods and devices such as routers for performing segment routing in MPLS networks. This adds the ability for MPLS networks (including those carrying IP traffic) to support network programming and router-based network services (such as network statistics, service level verification, firewall filtering, and server load balancing).
US Patent 10,938,599, Elastic VPN That Bridges Remote Islands, which allows Software Defined Network (SDN) controllers to establish dynamic Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to interconnect remote offices to each other and to data center services without prior definition, and to move applications between data centers dynamically.
US Patent 10,924,405, Service Function Chaining Congestion Feedback, provides a method for reporting congestion in an upstream direction in a service chain function architecture, so that the network can take action to avoid the congestion.
US Patent 10,917,502, Method for Using Metadata in Internet Protocol Packets, to allow IP networks to carry metadata such as network path and performance data, and data used to defend against an external attack.
US Patent 8,081,611, Mobility Label-Based Networks, which allows the use of label switching in mobile networks.
US Patent 6,151,300, Method and Apparatus for Enabling Flow Control Over Multiple Networks Having Disparate Flow Control Capability, allows the bridging of flow control information between networks that use different flow control mechanisms, and to extend lower-layer flow control end-to-end between network hosts attached to legacy networks not otherwise supporting such flow control.
About Interisle Consulting Group:
Interisle's principal consultants and associates are experienced practitioners with extensive track records in industry and academia and world-class expertise in business and technology strategy, Internet technologies and governance, financial industry applications, and software design.
For more about Interisle, please visit: https://www.interisle.net.
David Piscitello
