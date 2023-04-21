Keystroke Dynamics Market

The rising incidence of cybercrimes and fraudulent digital transactions across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Keystroke Dynamics Market to Reach USD 754.86 Million by 2025 | Top Players such as - KeyTrak, TypingDNA and ID Control." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global keystroke dynamics market was valued at USD 129.76 million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 754.86 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 316 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5141

Increase in the number of fraudulent digital transactions worldwide and rise in demand for multi-modular biometrics drive the growth of the global keystroke dynamics market. However, issues related to performance and interoperability coupled with lack of awareness about this technology hamper market growth. On the contrary, the growing need for advanced security measures on the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

The global keystroke dynamics market is segmented based on component, authentication type, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Based on authentication type, it is classified into static authentication and continuous authentication. Based on deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. The applications covered in the study include continuous authentication, fraud detection & prevention, identity proofing, risk & compliance management, and others. By organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & public sector, education, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5141

The on premise segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the total revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of on-premise keystroke dynamics in data intensive industry verticals such as BFSI, government and defense, which generate massive amount of critical data, which needs high level of security. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.6% through 2025, owing to its growing adoption supported by numerous benefits, such as scalability, high cost efficiency, and enhanced flexibility in deployment.

The software segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing three-fourths of the total revenue, owing to rise in demand for multimodal biometrics alongside associated benefits such as accurate real-time detection. However, the service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period, owing to aggrandized need for periodic release of security updates and provision of maintenance services for existing infrastructure.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5141

North America governed the overall keystroke dynamics market share, in terms of revenue, in 2017, owing to significant adoption of keystroke dynamics industry solutions supported by high ICT spending among organizations for data security solutions across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in need of security solutions in growing vulnerable landscape and development in the smartphones market in the emerging economies across the region.

The key players operating in the global keystroke dynamics market include KeyTrak, Inc., TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec Inc., Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, DeepNet Security, SERBAN Biometrics, Daon, Inc., and others.

Procure Complete Report (316 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/43QQkNq

Key Findings of the Study

● Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the global keystroke dynamics during the forecast period.

● Based on application, the continuous authentication segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

● Based on region, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions, in 2017.

● Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. IoT in Retail Market

2. Payment Gateway Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.