Jason Porter named Chief Financial Officer of HealthPlanOne, LLC

HealthPlanOne Announces New Addition to its leadership team

/EIN News/ -- Trumbull, CT, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPlanOne, a digital health distribution platform for the 65+ market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Porter as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“We are thrilled to have Jason join our team as CFO,” said Ben Pajak, CEO of HealthPlanOne. “His extensive experience in the technology industry will help propel HealthPlanOne through its next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining HealthPlanOne, Jason served as the CFO of HHAeXchange, a technology company in the homecare market, and CFO of Alegeus, a healthcare technology company in the consumer-directed benefits space. In both cases, he helped guide these companies through growth initiatives, financings, and strategic transactions. Throughout his career, Jason has also held finance leadership roles in software, services, and technology businesses.

“I’m excited to be joining such an accomplished team at HealthPlanOne,” said Porter. “Through its leadership in delivering high-value products and services to this important market, the company is well-positioned to build on its long history of results and accelerate its future growth.”

About HealthPlanOne, LLC

HealthPlan One is a leading Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization. The company’s mission is to “decomplexify” Medicare for customers across the country to match each person with the optimal plan, with a focus on the long term, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. Since 2006, HealthPlanOne’s highly experienced agents, uniquely personal service, diverse solutions, and proprietary analytics have made the company one of the highest-performing lead generation, member acquisition, and retention teams in the industry. With six locations across the country, the company serves consumers in every state. It also operates ClearMatchMedicare.com to educate consumers and allow them to shop and enroll for Medicare plans online. In 2020, HealthPlanOne announced a recapitalization of the company with Lightyear Capital, which led to a cash investment supporting future growth and strategic objectives. For more information, visit HeathPlanOne.com.

Lynn Cicchelli HealthPlanOne LLC lcicchelli@hpone.com