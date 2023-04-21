World Earth Day: Bloomage Biotech Empowers Sustainable Development through Eco-Friendly Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, Earth Day stands as a poignant reminder that we need higher accountability and innovative solutions to protect our planet. As we celebrate Earth Day on April 22nd, Bloomage Biotech remains dedicated to sustainable practices that safeguard the environment and create a positive social impact.

To contribute to building a greener future, Bloomage Biotech, a leading biomaterials firm, rises to the occasion by committing itself to sustainable development and green manufacturing in its state-of-the-art facilities. Recognizing the importance of environmental protection and the global impact of human activities and carbon emissions, the company has taken steps to address these challenges as part of its Earth Day commitment.

Transforming and upgrading production methods are crucial in achieving meaningful green development. Traditional manufacturing processes, such as extraction from animals and plants and petrochemical-based sources, not only consume vast resources but also result in significant carbon emissions.

Bloomage Biotech exemplifies sustainable innovation by improving the production of hyaluronic acid, its flagship product. Previously extracted from animal sources like rooster combs and umbilical cords, hyaluronic acid production was inefficient, yielding only 1 kilogram of material from 200 kilograms of combs, with a purity of just 50-60%. These methods also consume vast amounts of resources and emit significant carbon volumes.

Bloomage Biotech has revolutionized the production of hyaluronic acid through large-scale microbial fermentation, a representative green technology in biomanufacturing. By replacing animal extraction with this innovative method, the company has significantly improved production efficiency, reduced energy consumption and resource use, and reduced its environmental burden. And by adopting advanced technologies and tools, Bloomage Biotech's laboratory fermentation yields have reached 73g/L, resulting in a 35-65% reduction in carbon emissions.

Sustainability is deeply woven into Bloomage Biotech's DNA. Eco-friendly practices are embedded across all aspects of the company's product research, development, and manufacturing processes. The company continuously optimizes production through automation, facility intensification, sourcing harmless raw materials, recycling waste, and energy-efficient solutions.

In 2022, Bloomage Biotech allocated $1.4 million to environmental protection initiatives, effectively reducing pollution and minimizing environmental impact during production and operations.

At Bloomage Biotech's green factory, biogas generated from anaerobic wastewater treatment is harnessed for electricity production, while heat energy from biological fermentation is captured for heating and hot water supply. The factory has installed solar panels on its rooftops, and its streetlights are powered by solar energy. The company also uses clean energy sources like natural gas for steam production. These measures substantially reduce carbon emissions throughout the production cycle.

Green and low-carbon practices are integral to Bloomage Biotech's corporate culture. The company actively promotes water conservation, recycling, and low-carbon office practices, fostering a strong environmental awareness among employees. Through these efforts, Bloomage Biotech is committed to protecting the natural environment and contributing its share to a sustainable future.

About Bloomage Biotech

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) was established and began the production of hyaluronic acid by microbial fermentation. After over 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has become a world-renowned biotechnology and biomaterial company with a world-leading level of hyaluronic acid industrialization. The Company is committed to continuously improving life span and life quality and bringing healthy, beautiful, and happy life experiences to human beings.

