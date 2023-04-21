The Marquie Group to Acquire a Stake in AminoMints, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, FL, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) ("The Marquie Group," "TMGI," or the "Company"), a sales and marketing Company focused on the development and distribution of innovative health, beauty, and wellness products, is pleased to announce a preliminary agreement to acquire a stake in AminoMints, Inc., a supplier of amino acid supplements.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for The Marquie Group as it continues to broaden its product offerings and bolster its market presence in the health and wellness sector. The addition of AminoMints is anticipated to be a key driver of growth for the Company in the coming years.

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, stated, "We're thrilled to add AminoMints to our portfolio of Inner Health and Outer Nutrition products. We believe the addition of AminoMints alongside our sensational Whim products lineup will provide our customers with even more options to improve their overall health and well-being. Our aim is to introduce amino acids to those who are unfamiliar or have previously tried them and found the taste unappealing. Daily amino acid supplementation is essential for maintaining health, optimal functioning, and addressing various health concerns. We cannot think of a better way than incorporating sugar-free gummies with amino acids into one's diet."

Amino acids are crucial components of all proteins. An imbalance of these amino acids can lead to numerous negative effects, such as fatigue, mood swings, concentration issues, muscle loss, and digestive disorders. Amino acid deficiencies are common and can also impact our appearance, leading to dry, brittle nails, dry hair and skin, loss of lean muscle, and weight gain. The new line of amino acid-infused products is portable, convenient, tasty, and an excellent addition to any diet.

Apart from the health advantages, the AminoMints acquisition is expected to contribute positively to The Marquie Group's revenue growth. The amino acid supplement industry is experiencing rapid expansion, and AminoMints is well poised to secure a substantial market share. "We believe that acquiring AminoMints will be a game-changer for the Company," Angell said. "We are confident that the product's distinctive formulation and delivery system will attract a diverse consumer base, and we are eager to tap into the revenue growth potential of this strategic acquisition."

According to Grandview Research’s Global Amino Acids Market Size & Trends Analysis Report 2030, The global amino acids market size was valued at USD 28.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributable to increased consumer spending capacity and growing awareness among individuals regarding healthy lifestyles and preventive care. Amino acids are used in health supplements to reduce muscle pain, and fatigue, and lower the risk associated with cardiovascular diseases. They are also gaining popularity in nutritional sports supplements. Many athletes prefer consuming amino acids-based supplements in the form of tablets, powders, and drinks for muscle growth.

According to the Business Research Company, the global gummy vitamins market size grew from $6.47 billion in 2022 to $7.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, with the US accounting for approximately 12% of that market.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gummy Vitamins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028, The rising demand for gummy vitamins around the world, as they nourish hair and promote growth, represents one of the key factors supporting the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of gummy vitamins among individuals due to improved skin benefits is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, the rising demand for gummy vitamins among the masses, as they prevent nutrient deficiencies and chronic diseases, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the wide availability of gummy vitamins through various distribution channels, such as online and offline stores, is offering a lucrative growth opportunity to industry investors. Furthermore, key players are introducing several gummy vitamins for vegans and diabetic individuals, which is strengthening the growth of the market.

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group, Inc. (TMGI) focuses on direct-to-consumer sales, marketing, and product development. By utilizing its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life — a renowned radio brand and syndicated network — TMGI promotes both its own products and those of other businesses through radio advertising. The Company's primary objective is to establish or acquire captivating brands that can be effectively promoted on the radio network and through its extensive social media network of more than 500,000 followers.

To meet these objectives, TMGI recently acquired a 25% stake in Simply Whim, Inc., which encompasses the Whim® Inner and Outer Nutrition line of health and beauty products. The Whim® product line is designed to address modern skin nutrition and beauty challenges, using a safe, proprietary blend of amino acids, antioxidants, and other nature-derived ingredients. In addition to radio advertising on Music of Your Life, Whim® products are sold through various channels, including social media.

The Music of Your Life® brand has become a valuable historical asset, synonymous with Americana music from the Great American Songbook and radio broadcasting for nearly five decades. Holding the coveted slot as one of the first audio trademarks ever issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Music of Your Life holds a prominent place in US history.

The network produces 8,760 hours of radio programming annually, making it the longest-running music radio program in history with a remarkable 394,200 total hours (and counting) covering more than 45 years. The broadcast is supported through 30 and 60-second commercials airing every hour, targeting the Music of Your Life listening audience.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021



