Bestselling Eyebrow Stamp: Reasons People are Ditching Microblading for Angiehaie Eyebrow Stamp™ for Insta-Worthy Brows

See your eyebrows transform in seconds with Angiehaie Eyebrow Stamp!

UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microblading is often overinflated as the solution to having no or messy eyebrows, but it has common side-effects that beauty technicians gloss over which may end up costing customers hundreds, even thousands, of dollars.

Angiehaie Eyebrow Stamp provides a simple, easy-to-use solution without the pain. Angiehaie Beauty, the beauty brand that has more than 1 million returning customers worldwide, recommend eyebrow stamps to those who cannot afford the costly procedures, or who simply do not want to commit to such drastic measures for their eyebrows.

“Our Eyebrow Stamps™ do what microblading claims to do, but without the pain, cost, and side-effects,” says Mila Belyaev, founder of Angiehaie Beauty. “Our stencils enable our customers to choose different styles of eyebrows easily. Such flexibility is needed when beauty trends come and fade so quickly.” Meanwhile, immediate removal is impossible with microblading.

The stamp helps users achieve defined eyebrow with all-natural pomade that is waterproof, sweat-proof, and smudge-proof. “We recommend our Eyebrow Stamps for all, but especially busy folks who need to have very quick or beginner friendly make-up routines.”

For those unfamiliar, “microblading is a form of cosmetic tattooing. This technique uses a handheld tool consisting of multiple fine needles to create the look of realistic hair strokes by implanting pigment beneath the skin,” according to cosmetic tattoo expert Shaughnessy Otsuji. This method has gained traction over the last several years due to the aggressive marketing of beauty technicians, who sell this process as a time-saving alternative to regular make-up.

Yet dermatologists are cautioning against the process due to its costly side-effects and follow-up appointments. Most sessions cost between $400 to $1400, and the results are not permanent. These processes require consistent touch-ups, which can cost over half the original procedure – at least a few hundred dollars. Touch-ups are required as early as only a few weeks after the initial procedure.

In contrast to the harmful methods of microblading, Angiehaie Eyebrow Stamp’s main ingredient is hydrogenated castor oil, which conditions hair and fosters brow growth. “Healthy, multi-use products like our stamps are necessary, especially when microblading routines often cost excessive scabbing and fade very quickly,” Belyaev adds.

TiK TOK VIRAL FASTEST EYEBROW ROUTINE?!?

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


