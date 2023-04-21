Mitchell Humphrey & Co. Extends FastTrackGov® Inspections Mobile App to Android Devices

Leading government software provider is making municipal inspections easier for inspectors in the field.

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Software provider Mitchell Humphrey & Co. is releasing its FastTrackGov® (FTG) Inspections mobile app for Android devices in the coming weeks. The app has been gaining momentum on the iOS platform and is now ready to roll out to Android users.

Android users will find the app in the Google Play Store, ready to download to their devices. The FTG Inspections app accommodates a wide range of municipal tasks, including property maintenance, construction and zoning inspections, and vehicle-for-hire regulation.

Key features of the mobile app: synchronizing inspections to a mobile device or tablet, supports Inspectors working in multiple towns with easy switching, mapping locations and the ability to provide driving directions, entering inspection results, comments, violations, and images on-site, and the ability to see all activity against each property.

Hoven continued, "Offering a range of digital services so that our clients can better, more effectively connect with their community is a key part of our development strategy. Staying current with today's technology is an important part of that process. We are thrilled to roll out the FTG mobile app for Android devices to our clients and look forward to helping other municipalities achieve successes with online options."

About FTG

FTG community development software offers premier solutions that streamline operations and support citizen satisfaction, including licensing, construction permitting, code enforcement, planning & land use, and citizen interaction. Modern conveniences, greater efficiencies, and an easy-to-navigate portal all come standard. Adaptability is vital and that is where FTG applications excel.

About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co., founded in 1977 by Mitchell O. Humphrey, is a leading provider of software solutions and support services for both the public and private sectors. Their broad range of software includes financials, community development, and vehicle-for-hire regulation applications. They provide custom software and services to over 200 clients across North America including state and local governments, educational institutions, and mid-sized businesses. Learn more: mitchellhumphrey.com

Media Contact

Eve Steele, Mitchell Humphrey & Co., 3149912440, esteele@mitchellhumphrey.com

SOURCE Mitchell Humphrey & Co.