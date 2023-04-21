ITT Announces ~$25 Million Commitment to Green Energy Projects to Commemorate Earth Day 2023

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,110 in the last 365 days.
April 21, 2023-- ITT Inc. ITT today announced a commitment of nearly $25 million for green energy projects to commemorate Earth Day. The projects include solar panel investments and energy efficiency initiatives, as ITT continues its progress towards the greenhouse gas reduction target outlined in its latest Sustainability Report.
A major portion of the investment consists of installing roughly 20,000 solar energy panels at eight manufacturing facilities globally, which are expected to reduce ITT's emissions by more than six thousand tons of Co2 per year once completed. ITT is targeting to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 10% by the end of 2026, compared to a 2021 baseline.
The installations, which have already started to generate green electricity at some sites, will be deployed across ITT's production facilities in Europe (5), North America (2) and Asia (2), and are expected to be completed over the next 18 months. ITT will continue to examine the feasibility of additional solar investments.
In addition to these solar energy projects, ITT is investing capital into water conservation and other energy efficiency initiatives. The energy efficiency projects include LED lighting installations, improved heating and cooling systems and water requalification. In 2022, ITT's total capital expenditures for capacity, productivity, product redesign and green projects exceeded $100 million, an 18% increase vs. 2021.
"We understand the importance of delivering on our carbon emissions reduction promise," ITT's Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais said. "Our teams have been hard at work to identify and implement solar projects at our production facilities that are helping us achieve our Co2 reduction target. These investments will provide enhanced energy supply security, and today's announcement is the next step in ITT's sustainability journey."
Please see additional details below about ITT's solar energy investments:
About ITT
ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than thirty-five countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005097/en/