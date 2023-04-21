Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Price, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market To Be Driven By Rising Adoption Of Electric Vehicle Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Urinary Drainage Bags market, assessing the market based on its segments like usage, product type, capacity, end-use and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urinary-drainage-bags-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.68 billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.1 billion
Urinary Drainage Bags is witnessing increase in growth due to increasing geriatric population, growing urinary infectious diseases, increase in several urological and gynecological surgeries, increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence. The global demand for urinary drainage bags is driven by a surge in geriatric populations suffering from chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, blindness, and end-stage renal diseases. In addition, leg bags are strongly favoured due to their advantages, such as ease of use and patient mobility allowance. Often, due to their compact nature, they can be conveniently placed along the legs.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urinary-drainage-bags-market
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Urinary drainage bag is a medical instrument to collect urine. A catheter (tube) that is inside your bladder is connected to your bag. Owing to urinary incontinence (leakage), urinary retention (not being able to urinate), surgery that made a catheter required, or another health issue. They are either small leg bags or night bags of large sizes. These are commonly used in hospitals, clinics, and centers of surgery. There can be disposable or reusable urinary drainage bags. Due to the risk of infection associated with reusable urinary drainage bags, the demand for disposable bags is strong.
By usage, the market is divided into:
Reusable
Disposable
Based on product, the industry can be segmented into:
Large Bags
Leg Bags
Others
The market is divided based on capacity into:
0-500 ml
500-1000 ml
1000-2000 ml
More than 2000 ml
Based on end use, the industry can be bifurcated into:
Hospital
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care
Others
The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Trends
With increasing mortality rate in the world due to increasing medical infrastructure, there is an increase in number of people in old age. Severe incontinence rapidly increases at the age between 70 and 80 years, thus increasing the demand of urinary drainage bags in world. The high demand for plastic urine drainage bags and the spike in choice over reusable urinary drainage bags is that they eliminate the risk of urinary tract infections. Furthermore, technical advances in the field of urological catheters offer major business opportunities.
Geographically, due to the presence of a large patient population, high healthcare spending, and the presence of major players in the region, the Americas is projected to dominate the global urinary drainage bag market. Due to the rising geriatric population, the presence of a large patient pool and the rapid improvement of healthcare reforms, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for urinary drainage bags.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Amsino International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Flexicare (Group) Limited, Manfred Sauer GmbH among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
