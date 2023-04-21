Oligonucleotide synthesis market : The therapeutic segment is expected to witness significant growth during 2021 to 2030

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach $ 26.099 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 17.10% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at $51.97 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 26.099 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.

•CAGR: 17.1%

• Current Market Size: USD 197.5 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2030

• Base Year: 2021

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for synthetic DNA and RNA molecules in various applications such as research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Oligonucleotide synthesis refers to the process of chemically synthesizing short strands of nucleic acids, typically consisting of 20-100 nucleotides. These synthesized oligonucleotides find application in various fields such as gene editing, gene therapy, synthetic biology, and diagnostics.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into product type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, equipment, and services. The synthesized oligonucleotides segment holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing demand for synthetic DNA and RNA molecules for various applications. The reagents and equipment segments are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of automated synthesizers and high-throughput screening systems.

Based on application, the market is segmented into research, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

The research segment holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing demand for synthetic oligonucleotides in research applications such as gene editing, gene expression analysis, and synthetic biology. The diagnostics segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of oligonucleotide-based diagnostic tests for infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders. The therapeutics segment is also expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing demand for oligonucleotide-based drugs for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, rare genetic disorders, and viral infections.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing demand for synthetic oligonucleotides for drug discovery and development. The academic and research institutes segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of synthetic oligonucleotides in research applications. The contract research organizations segment is also expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing demand for outsourcing of oligonucleotide synthesis services.

Geographically, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share, owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and increasing adoption of synthetic oligonucleotides in research and diagnostic applications. Europe is the second-largest market, owing to the increasing investment in research and development activities and the presence of a large number of academic and research institutes. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investment in research and development activities and the increasing adoption of oligonucleotide-based diagnostic tests.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

• ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.,

• BIOGEN LIMITED,

• CINVEN, DANAHER CORPORATION,

• EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC,

• IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.,

• KANEKA CORPORATION,

• MERCK KGAA,

• SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.,

• THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

