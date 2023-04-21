Crypto on Autopilot: Shrimpy Advisory Launches Set-it and Forget-it Investment Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- As an industry leader in the cryptocurrency investing space, Shrimpy Advisory’s mission is to be the easiest way for everyone to access the emerging cryptocurrency market. With that mission in mind, they officially launched a brand new product, Shrimpy Advisory. Shrimpy Advisory is an automated service built for those with or without crypto experience looking for an entry point into the world of cryptocurrency investing.
● Shrimpy Advisory has launched a brand new investment robo-advisor focused on those new to the crypto space
● Shrimpy Advisory features customizable allocations and automated investment strategies for people looking for an easier way to buy cryptocurrency.
● Get started in crypto today with no minimum deposit
Shrimpy Advisory is one of the only automated crypto investment platforms currently available on the market. Getting started is easy, and with the ability to put your crypto investing on autopilot with Shrimpy Advisory’s built-in tools, even a beginner can get started in crypto while not having to worry about the day-to-day strategy.
With a clean, intuitive user interface and a comprehensive dashboard to view, analyze, and dig in on your performance, Shrimpy Advisory aims to give you everything you need to get started today and set yourself on the path towards financial freedom.
Simply sign up for your account, answer a brief risk questionnaire so that Shrimpy Advisory can assess your risk tolerance, and then link a payment method and you’re ready to get started. Choose from an automated allocation designed to match your investment goals, or customize your own selection of crypto.
Investing can be hard work and incredibly time consuming. Let Shrimpy Advisory handle all of the heavy lifting as you sit back, relax, and spend your time on the things that matter most to you.
About Shrimpy Advisory
Shrimpy Advisory is backed by funding from Fenbushi Capital, Goodwater Capital, Plug & Play Ventures, Kube VC, Telescopic Ventures, Gaingels, and Oriza Ventures. Shrimpy Advisory focuses on creating crypto investment tools that are easy-to-use for both beginners and experts and designed to fit their goals. These tools offer unique features, a clear and simple user interface, consistent updates and optimizations, and personalized customer support from real people.
Disclosure:
Shrimpy Advisory is an investment adviser registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a particular level of skill or training. Shrimpy Advisory exclusively provides investment advisory services related to investing in digital assets or cryptocurrency (collectively “digital assets”).
Investments in digital assets are: Not FDIC or SIPC Insured • Not Bank Guaranteed •May Lose Value. Investing in digital assets is highly speculative and volatile, and digital assets are only suitable for investors who are willing to bear the risk of loss and experience sharp drawdowns.
Before investing, consider your investment objectives and Shrimpy Advisory's fees and expenses.
David Stone
