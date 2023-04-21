New Romance-Adventure True Story Amuses Readers

“My Risky Romance In Turkey” Brings Delight to Readers Young and Old
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When a woman breaks up with her boyfriend during a long trip thousands of miles away from home, you know something outrageous is about to happen.
A romance-adventure memoir, written by author Karen Carlson is about to stir emotions and enthall readers across the world through the book, “My Risky Romance in Turkey”.
The book talks about a true story of Karen, the author, who started a long trip with her boyfriend, Cap. Unfortunately, Karen’s feelings for him quickly ended as he became more interested in drugs than anything else in Europe. And that’s where the exhilarating adventure story kicks off.
Cap returns home and Karen decides to stay overseas permanently. Soon, Karen became interested in a Turkish man, and started a romance with him. But odd situations started to come into play. Soon, people were warning Karen that she is in danger. Others told her there was no problem. Karen’s adventure turns from romance to fear, questions, and ambiguity.
Will Karen ever find out what is happening, and who this Turkish man truly is? Will her life be put in harm’s way? When will her fears end?
Nicki, an Amazon verified customer who describes the book “An Adventurous Memoir” writes a review: “This memoir has everything. Romance, adventure, and the interaction with the good and the bad.” Since the book’s release in June 2022, the book has garnered a handful of awesome reviews from its readers.
When asked how she wrote the book, Karen says that she originally wrote the book to give to her parents and sister as they have been very worried about her travels and whereabouts. “I gave them the manuscript as a gift - to show them the details of my trip to Turkey. Eventually it turned out to be a beautiful piece of literature that is meant to be shared to the world,” Karen continues.
It is Karen’s intention that the book will be read by passionate travelers who want to explore more about their lives through traveling. “I believe people can learn a lot from it - the differences in life in other countries. I hope readers will be reminded to pay attention to the different laws and behaviors - and to do their best to be safe whenever they go,” she says.
Karen now works in Miami,Florida with her husband and two cats. She has traveled to and explored more than 100 countries. Her main interests in her travels are always the culture, the various foods she's introduced to, and then her studying and learning foreign languages.
“My Risky Romance In Turkey” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore platforms worldwide.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+18884269236 ext.
email us here