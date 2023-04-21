The French Cittaslow Network : 13 certified cities very much involved in the promotion of the Cittaslow philosophy.

About

The Movement of Cittaslow was born in 1999 through the Paolo Saturnini’s brilliant intuition, past Mayor of Greve in Chianti, a little town of Tuscany. The new idea of considering the town itself and thinking of a different way of development, based on the improving of life quality , moved him to spread his thoughts all over our country. Fastly his ideals were endorsed by Mayors of towns of Bra (Francesco Guida), Orvieto ( Stefano Cimicchi) and Positano ( Domenico Marrone) as well as they met later the president of slow food Carlo Petrini’s support. The main goal of Cittaslow, was and still is today, to enlarge the philosophy of Slow Food to local communities and to government of towns, applying the concepts of ecogastronomy at practice of everyday life. Municipalities which join the association are motivated by curios people of a recovered time, where man is still protagonist of the slow and healthy succession of seasons, respectful of citizens’ health, the authenticity of products and good food, rich of fascinating craft traditions of valuable works of art, squares, theaters, shops, cafés, restaurants, places of the spirit and unspoiled landscapes, characterized by spontaneity of religious rites, respect of traditions through the joy of a slow and quiet living.

