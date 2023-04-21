TV Analytics Market Forecast, Trends, Insights | Growth Rate of 17.8%

TV Analytics Market Research

Adoption of TV analytics systems has been sparked by an increase in demand for tailored advertising.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global TV analytics market was estimated at $1,851.00 million in 2018, and it is anticipated to grow to $6,810.15 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The proliferation of Android TV, the rise of subscription on video demand (SVoD) platforms, and rising consumer demand for digital original series are all factors contributing to the increased use of analytics in the TV industry. The absence of digital infrastructure in emerging markets and a shortage of qualified personnel, however, restrain industry expansion.

TV Analytics Market Dynamics:

The TV analytics market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the rise of digital platforms has led to an increase in the amount of data generated by TV networks, advertisers, and distributors. This data can be used to analyze viewer behavior, preferences, and trends, allowing TV companies to make more informed decisions about content and advertising. Secondly, the growing demand for targeted advertising has fueled the adoption of TV analytics solutions. Advertisers can use TV analytics to identify their target audience and optimize their advertising campaigns to reach them effectively.

Thirdly, advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, have made TV analytics more sophisticated and accurate. These technologies can analyze large volumes of data quickly, identify patterns and insights, and provide real-time recommendations to TV companies. Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the TV analytics market, as the shift to online viewing has created new challenges and opportunities for TV companies. By using TV analytics, companies can better understand and respond to changes in viewer behavior, ensuring they stay competitive in an increasingly crowded market.

TV Analytics Market Trends:

The TV analytics market has been experiencing several trends in recent years. Firstly, there has been a growing trend towards using real-time analytics to track viewer behavior and preferences. This enables TV companies to respond quickly to changes in the market and optimize their content and advertising strategies accordingly. Secondly, there has been a rise in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze TV data. These technologies can provide deeper insights into viewer behavior and preferences, and enable companies to make more informed decisions about programming and advertising. Thirdly, there has been a trend towards greater collaboration between TV networks, advertisers, and distributors to share data and insights. This has led to the development of cross-platform analytics solutions that can track viewer behavior across multiple devices and channels.

Fourthly, there has been an increasing focus on measuring the impact of TV advertising on business outcomes, such as sales and customer acquisition. This has led to the development of more advanced attribution models that can accurately measure the effectiveness of TV campaigns. Finally, there has been a growing interest in using TV analytics to personalize content and advertising for individual viewers. This trend has been fueled by the rise of streaming services, which offer a more personalized viewing experience compared to traditional TV.

Some of the key TV analytics industry players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Google LLC, DC Analytics, Adobe Systems Inc, Edgeware AB, Amobee, Realytics, Tvsquared, Parrot Analytics, and Clarivoy.

