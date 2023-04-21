Sugar Free Mints Market Trend to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR by 2031 | AMR

The increase in awareness about oral care among young & adult population and rise in consumption of tobacco products, smoking & alcohol are the major trends

Rise in health awareness & consciousness among customers serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global sugar free mints market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Sugar Free Mints Market garnered $657.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sugar free mints market based on nature, flavor, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The key companies profiled in sugar free mints industry are Albanese Candy, Atkinson’s Candy Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, ChocZero Inc., Continental Candy Industries B.V., Ferrero International S.A., Lotte Group, Mondel’z International, Nestle S.A, Nova Chocolate Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., See’s Candy Shop, Inc., Sugarless Confectionery, The Hershey Company, and The Wrigley Company.The report includes the analysis of the Sugar Free Mints Market Trends, key players, market segments, applications and market growth strategies.

According to distribution channel, the market is further segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies, specialty store, convenience store and online store. The hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Supermarket and hypermarket are gaining traction due to rapid rise in disposable income and increased influence of western culture propelling the growth of supermarkets.



As per flavor, it is segmented into peppermint, sweet mint, bubble mint, freeze mint, and others. The peppermint segment accounted for the largest Sugar Free Mints Market Share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The peppermint segment of Sugar Free Mints Market Size $228.5 million in 2021. The increasing trend of customers' preferences regarding taste and quality, along with healthy ingredients, fuels the Sugar Free Mints Market Growth.

According to the Sugar Free Mints Market Analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of nature, flavor, distribution channel, and region. As per nature, the market is classified into organic and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the Sugar Free Mints Market Forecast period. Manufacturers frequently use sugar-free mint because it is economically feasible to produce big quantities of it using standard methods. The rising awareness of the health benefits of sugar-free mint contributes to an increase in the consumption of bakery goods in developing nations because consumers in these economies are price-conscious when making decisions, which in turn, enhanced the Sugar Free Mints Market Demand.

Key findings of the study

-> By nature, the organic segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

-> By flavor, the sweet mint segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

-> By distribution channel, the pharmacies segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

-> By region, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying major share of the sugar free mint market.

-> By region, LAMEA registered the highest growth rate and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

