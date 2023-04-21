There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,817 in the last 365 days.
Bridgestone Transitions to Renewable Energy Sources for 100% of Electricity Purchased at Six Plants in Japan
Tokyo (April 21, 2023) ― Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has successfully transitioned all the electricity purchased to renewable energy sources at six tire and raw materials plants in Japan. The Company has also began transitioning to renewable energy sources at two chemical and industrial products plants (Seki and Kumamoto Plant), and it plans to systematically expand use of renewable energy sources going forward. In addition to the initiative in 2021 when the Company transitioned to renewable energy sources for 100% of the electricity purchased at four tire plants,*1 the transitions this time will raise the renewable energy ratio (electricity) used at production bases in Japan to around 90%.*2
By promoting the use of renewable energy sources, Bridgestone seeks to fulfill the corporate commitment of "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" described in the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."*3
Bridgestone has placed sustainability at the core of its management and business and strives to realize its vision of "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." Bridgestone is accelerating initiatives for contributing to a realization of carbon neutrality and a circular economy across the entire value chain, in all of its "produce and sell," "use," and "renew" phases of its Dan-Totsu Products and evolving its unique Sustainability Business Model that ensures integration of sustainability into business model toward nature positive. *4
Regarding the realization of carbon neutrality, Bridgestone aims to achieve its target of reducing absolute CO2 emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 50% by 2030, compared to 2011, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Bridgestone's 2030 Long Term Strategic Aspiration*5 also describes its efforts to promote the Green & Smart factory. Specially, Bridgestone seeks to source more than 50% of its energy (electricity) from renewable energy by 2023 and challenge to achieve approx. 100% renewable energy (electricity) by 2030. Bridgestone has transitioned to renewable energy sources for all electricity purchased at all of Bridgestone EMIA's locations in Europe and two plants in China (Tianjin and Wuxi) in addition to plants in Japan. Bridgestone has also begun using solar power at plants in Japan, *6 Thailand, the United States, and Europe.
Looking ahead, Bridgestone intends to transition to renewable energy sources for the electricity purchased at all of its bases while also accelerating CO2 emissions reductions through the expansion of solar power generation and the improvement of energy efficiency.
The following Bridgestone plants in Japan source renewable energy for 100% of purchased electricity.
|Plants
|Main Products
|Transition Periods
|Tire
|Hikone
|Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks
|June, 2021*1
|Tosu
|Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks
|July, 2021*1
|Shimonoseki
|Radial and bias tires for mining and construction vehicles
|July, 2021*1
|Kitakyushu
|Radial tires for mining and construction vehicles
|July, 2021*1
|Hofu
|Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks,Radial tires for mining and construction vehicles
|October, 2022
|Tochigi
|Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks, Radial tires for trucks and buses, New Transport Systems
|January, 2023
|Nasu
|Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks, Radial and bias tires for Motorcycles, Tires for Agricultural Equipment and Industrial Vehicles
|January, 2023
|Kurume
|Tires for Passenger Cars, Light Trucks, Aircraft, Racing Cars
|April, 2023
|Amagi
|Radial tires for Trucks, Buses and Light Trucks
|April, 2023
|Raw Materials
|Saga
|Steel Cord
|April, 2023
About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.