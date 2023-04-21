Bridgestone Transitions to Renewable Energy Sources for 100% of Electricity Purchased at Six Plants in Japan

Bridgestone has newly transitioned all the electricity purchased to renewable energy sources at six tire and raw materials plants in Japan.

These initiatives since 2021 will achieve the renewable energy ratio (electricity) used at production bases in Japan to around 90%.

These efforts toward Green & Smart factory support for a carbon neutral mobility society and align with a corporate commitment "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" which accelerates transformation to a sustainable solutions company.

Tokyo (April 21, 2023) ― Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has successfully transitioned all the electricity purchased to renewable energy sources at six tire and raw materials plants in Japan. The Company has also began transitioning to renewable energy sources at two chemical and industrial products plants (Seki and Kumamoto Plant), and it plans to systematically expand use of renewable energy sources going forward. In addition to the initiative in 2021 when the Company transitioned to renewable energy sources for 100% of the electricity purchased at four tire plants,*1 the transitions this time will raise the renewable energy ratio (electricity) used at production bases in Japan to around 90%.*2

By promoting the use of renewable energy sources, Bridgestone seeks to fulfill the corporate commitment of "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" described in the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."*3

Kurume Plant (now sourcing renewable energy for 100% of electricity purchased)

Bridgestone has placed sustainability at the core of its management and business and strives to realize its vision of "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." Bridgestone is accelerating initiatives for contributing to a realization of carbon neutrality and a circular economy across the entire value chain, in all of its "produce and sell," "use," and "renew" phases of its Dan-Totsu Products and evolving its unique Sustainability Business Model that ensures integration of sustainability into business model toward nature positive. *4

Regarding the realization of carbon neutrality, Bridgestone aims to achieve its target of reducing absolute CO 2 emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 50% by 2030, compared to 2011, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Bridgestone's 2030 Long Term Strategic Aspiration*5 also describes its efforts to promote the Green & Smart factory. Specially, Bridgestone seeks to source more than 50% of its energy (electricity) from renewable energy by 2023 and challenge to achieve approx. 100% renewable energy (electricity) by 2030. Bridgestone has transitioned to renewable energy sources for all electricity purchased at all of Bridgestone EMIA's locations in Europe and two plants in China (Tianjin and Wuxi) in addition to plants in Japan. Bridgestone has also begun using solar power at plants in Japan, *6 Thailand, the United States, and Europe.

Looking ahead, Bridgestone intends to transition to renewable energy sources for the electricity purchased at all of its bases while also accelerating CO 2 emissions reductions through the expansion of solar power generation and the improvement of energy efficiency.

The following Bridgestone plants in Japan source renewable energy for 100% of purchased electricity.

Plants Main Products Transition Periods Tire Hikone Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks June, 2021*1 Tosu Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks July, 2021*1 Shimonoseki Radial and bias tires for mining and construction vehicles July, 2021*1 Kitakyushu Radial tires for mining and construction vehicles July, 2021*1 Hofu Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks,Radial tires for mining and construction vehicles October, 2022 Tochigi Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks, Radial tires for trucks and buses, New Transport Systems January, 2023 Nasu Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks, Radial and bias tires for Motorcycles, Tires for Agricultural Equipment and Industrial Vehicles January, 2023 Kurume Tires for Passenger Cars, Light Trucks, Aircraft, Racing Cars April, 2023 Amagi Radial tires for Trucks, Buses and Light Trucks April, 2023 Raw Materials Saga Steel Cord April, 2023