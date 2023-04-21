Functional Beverages Market Size ($212.6 Billion) Growth Forecasts at 5.60% of CAGR during 2023 to 2030
Functional Beverages Market is Estimated to Reach USD 212.6 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.60%.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global functional beverage market is growing pervasively over the past few years. Factors such as increasing health-centric (health-conscious) populaces and millennial generation increase the functional beverages market size. Moreover, the rising popularity of functional beverages and rising consumer preference for verities of drinks are accelerating the market growth to booming heights.
According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global functional beverage market is expected to witness modest growth by 2030. In its recent market analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a 5.60% CAGR throughout the review period (2023-2030). Growing industrialization, urbanization, and improving economic conditions worldwide act as a significant driving force.
Functional beverages trends not only drive the market growth but also encourage the makers/manufacturers to bring novelty in the drinks. Manufacturers invest substantial investments in R&D activities and to develop attractive packaging solutions. All such efforts commutatively drive the market by increasing the demand, sales, and size of the functional beverages market.
The development of the supply chain and distribution network is expected to play an important role in the growth of this market. The penetration of large format retail, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online shopping for groceries has been increasing, especially in developing countries. Among these, online channels provide convenience to price-sensitive consumers. Rising disposable incomes are encouraging consumers to go for bulk purchase of these beverages.
Global Functional Beverages Market – Competitive Analysis
Highly competitive, the functional beverages market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. To gain a larger market share, these players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product & technology launch. There seems to be a very low product differentiation and the availability of a wide range of similar products. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on reducing the brand recall of their products through effective marketing communications. High potential growth of the market attracts many new entrants, which in turn intensifies the market competition further.
Major Players:
Players leading the functional beverages, include The Coca-Cola Company (US), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), PepsiCo Inc. (US), Mondelez International Inc. (US), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand), Hain Celestial Group (US), Kraft Heinz Company (US), Monster Beverage Corporation (US), Danone (France), and Campbell Soup Co. (US), among others.
Functional Beverages Market – Segmentations
MRFR has segmented the report into four dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,
By Type: Energy Drinks, Sports Beverages, Prebiotic & Probiotic Drinks, Functional Fruits & Vegetable Juices, Functional Dairy Products, Dairy Alternative Beverages, and others (Water, Teas & Coffee).
By Distribution Channel: Store-Based and Non-Store Based
By Function: Health & Wellness, Energy & Rejuvenation, Weight Management, Hydration, and others.
By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.
Global Functional Beverages Market - Regional Analysis
The European region dominates the global functional beverages market. The largest share of the market attributes to the growing sales of functional beverages in the region. Besides, high disposable income and increasing health eccentric populace drive the regional market growth. The functional beverage market in Europe is predicted to create a valuation of USD 74.26 BN, registering a CAGR of 6.22% CAGR during the review period (2023 to 2030). Also, the influence of the media industry is going to escalate the regional market growth further. Germany, France, Spain, and Italy are the major markets in the region.
North America accounts for the second-largest share in the global functional beverages market. Factors such as high per capita income and the presence of large innovative players drive the growth of the regional market. The region is expected to scale up a market value of USD 68.12 BN with a 6.42% CAGR during the forecast period. It can scale Mexico is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, whereas the US would have the largest market share accounting for a valuation of USD 49.51 BN.
The Asia Pacific functional beverage market is expected to grow rapidly, attributing to the rising awareness of the benefits of these drinks. Owing to the flourishing markets in developing countries such as India, Japan, and China, the functional beverages market in the APAC is expected to grow with 7.29% CAGR during the assessment period. China's functional beverage market is expected to reach USD 19.96 BN by 2030.
Industry/Innovation/Related News:
July 31, 2021 ---- Natur International Corp., (Netherlands), a provider of home healthcare services, announced the closing of a transaction acquisition of the controlling interest in Temple Turmeric, Inc. (the US), a leading manufacturer of various beverages. The acquisition would allow Natur to add the wellness of turmeric-based beverages as a platform for expanding their offerings.
Natur is a Eurasian functional product company offering "farm-to-functional," natural & organic, and plant-based foods & beverages, including full and broad-spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products. Temple Turmeric offers elixirs, raw vinegar, prana shots, and probiotics.
