The Pharma Mini MBA Training Course: Featuring Business School Pharmaceutical Case Studies

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Pharma Mini MBA Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any industry today. This event has been specially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role. It will help you build your management skills for the future and prepare you to fulfil your ambitions.
The Pharma Mini MBA accelerated management programme is a distillation of the most valuable parts of an MBA, as applied to the pharmaceutical industry. It will provide you with practical management tools to apply in the workplace, as well as giving a real taste of an MBA course with pharmaceutical case studies from business schools.
Pharmaceutical industry context - business school pharmaceutical case studies on each module
This intensive three-day course will help you to translate your learning into new behaviours and improvements in your capability and performance and will work through live issues impacting on the industry and on you directly. The individual and group exercises will focus on pharmaceutical/biopharma/generic MBA case studies, and also on your own challenges and examples. The business school case studies will help give the 'feel' of a full MBA and help you understand more about the strategies used in today's pharmaceutical and associated industries.
The Pharma Mini MBA is also an invaluable guide to all that is best and most practical on an MBA course - with a specific focus on the pharmaceutical sector. It is also of value either to gain the most useful aspects of an MBA or as an MBA taster, providing a foundation of the essential MBA elements to apply directly to your role. The pharmaceutical industry requires employees to focus on successful leadership and business management skills, which this programme is designed to give you.
The skills you will improve include:
Key benefits of attending
MBA learning style of the programme
The Pharma Mini MBA learning style is 'hands-on' rather than academic. The programme is very practical, without being too theoretical, with industry-relevant case studies drawn from business school cases. The course covers the key areas of an MBA and applies these MBA tools and concepts to the pharmaceutical industry, providing you with a firm foundation of the essential MBA thinking and terminology. Three modules will be covered in just three days of interactive workshops to enhance the value of the course and, to minimise your time away from the office, there is also optional pre- and post-course work set by the programme director.
Pre-course work (sent out to delegates prior to the course)
Who Should Attend:
A 'must-attend' for professionals in the pharmaceutical/biopharma/medical device/animal health industries wishing to develop their business management skills for more senior levels and beyond mere technical ability. It will also help anyone thinking of studying for an MBA who would like an idea of what is involved. It is particularly beneficial to attend with a colleague to maximise the practical learning.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategy and strategic challenges in the pharma industry
Commercial management and leadership in the pharma industry
Managing innovation in the pharma industry
Leading and implementing pharma strategy and change
Hot topics in market access strategy
Practical application/review
Speakers:
Leela Barham
Health Economist and Policy Expert
Independent (Freelance)
BSc (Economics), MSc (Health Economics) Leela Barham is an independent health economist and policy expert working on a freelance basis. This follows 7 years at a specialist economic consulting firm working in a small dedicated health and pharmaceutical team. She has more than 10 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry - both at home and abroad - and has worked for all stakeholders in the health care system ranging from patient organisations, the National Health Service, health insurers, and the pharmaceutical industry.
She has particular expertise in public and patient involvement, Patient Access Schemes/risk sharing schemes, the Cancer Drugs Fund, policy on Health Technology Assessment (HTA), and the Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme (PPRS). She regularly writes on hot topics affecting the industry for Pharmaceutical Executive, Pharmaphorum and EyeforPharma and has also written for PharmaTimes, and Pharma Pricing and Reimbursement. She has also had her research published in peer review journals including The Patient and Pharmacoeconomics.
Oguz Ozden
Strategy Consultant
PwC
Oguz is a strategy consultant in PwC's Strategy& practice, leading large, complex and international transformations across the Pharma and Life Sciences sector. He has over 10 years of consulting experience in the sector having worked across various functions in Biotech, Pharma and Consumer Health as well as Pharmaceutical Wholesale.
Laura Brown
Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant
University of Cardiff
Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International. She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjkmwv
