Secretary Blinken’s Diplomacy to Arrange an Eid al-Fitr Ceasefire in Sudan

The following is attributable to Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated today in a special ministerial session under the leadership of African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki.  African, Arab, and regional and international partners and organizations joined the session.  Participating leaders agreed unanimously on the urgent need for an Eid al-Fitr ceasefire in Sudan to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and to pave the way for a more permanent ceasefire.

Secretary Blinken spoke separately with General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces.  Secretary Blinken condemned the indiscriminate fighting that has caused significant civilian deaths and injuries and damage to essential infrastructure. He urged both military leaders to implement and uphold a nationwide ceasefire and sustain it through at least the end of Eid al-Fitr, Sunday, April 23.

Secretary Blinken expressed grave U.S. concern about the risk to civilians, humanitarian and diplomatic personnel, including U.S. personnel.  He underscored that the people of Sudan and the regional and international community are speaking with one voice about the need to end the violence and demanded that the two military leaders heed that voice.

