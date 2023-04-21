Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Ambassador to the United States Cho

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyundong today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman congratulated Ambassador Cho on his appointment, highlighting the importance of his arrival as we prepare to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and a State Visit by ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol. They emphasized the importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world as well as our commitment to continuing economic security cooperation. They also discussed the situation in Sudan, including the need for a durable ceasefire and ensuring the safety of all civilians.