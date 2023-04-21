Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with French Director General for Foreign Relations and Strategy Rufo

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with French Director General for Foreign Relations and Strategy at the Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo. They discussed promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. They reiterated the critical importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war with respect to any future peace negotiations. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Director General Rufo also discussed the situation in Sudan, including the need for a durable ceasefire and ensuring the safety of all civilians. They highlighted our shared commitment to promoting security in the Sahel.