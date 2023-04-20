Peacebuilding: Women as Reinforcements in DDR

The initiative was at the center of a discussion on April 6 in Yaoundé between the NDDRC, IOM and UN Women.

The interventions of the project "Enhancing Women’s Meaningful Involvement in DDR Policy Design and Implementation in Cameroon Based on the National DDR Gender Strategy 2021-25: Strengthening of Platforms for Women’s Associations" (GYPI) are indeed underway. This is the good news announced by Mr. Abdel Rahmane Diop Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Ms. Raky Marie Pierre Chaupin Resident Representative of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), to Mr. Francis Faï Yengo Coordinator of the National Committee for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (NDDRC), during a working session held on April 6 at the NDDRC headquarters in Yaoundé.

The meeting was an opportunity for Mr. Francis Faï Yengo and his visitors to discuss the level of progress and actions in perspective of the project funded to the tune of USD 2,000,000 by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (PBF). This includes planning a meeting at the national level with all stakeholders; official

information for the main stakeholders of the project; the formalization of the various project coordination bodies at national and local levels; the official launch of the project.

The GYPI project is in line with the NDDRC Gender Strategy 2021 – 2025, which was officially validated and launched in October 2022, and for which it is the first to directly support its implementation. Implemented in the Far North region, the project aims to support the action of the CNDDR through a network of women's organizations by strengthening their capacities in the field of DDR; providing these organizations with technical and financial means for the implementation of activities that contribute to the DDR process for youth and women; facilitating regular coordination of the network with CNDDR and DDR coordination structures.

By Elodie NDEME BODOLO