IOM and Timor-Leste Partner to Develop Migration Profile for Evidence-Based Policymaking

Dili — The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the Government of Timor-Leste (GoTL), today (18/04) launched the Migration Profile in Timor-Leste, a country-owned tool comprising data on migration to support the GoTL develop evidence-based policies.

Funded by the IOM Development Fund, the Migration Profile is the first of its kind that was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Interior, providing a comprehensive overview of internal and international migration in Timor-Leste.

“We want to see the migration as a choice but not a force. This country was built from a long history of struggles, and many displacements occurred in the past,” said Antonio Armindo, the Vice Minister of Interior. “Now, migrants and diaspora communities are the key players of socio-economic development.”

The data collected, including trends and patterns, as well as migrants’ socio-economic contributions to the country, will help the GoTL to formulate its key future priorities and address gaps through a whole-of-government approach.

“If we want a successful Timorese migration story, it is imperative that we work together to ensure that migration is a choice—a well-informed choice, one that is about promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all”, stated Ihma Shareef, IOM Chief of Mission in Timor-Leste.

The Migration Profile highlights the complexity of migration in Timor-Leste, including the drivers of migration, which are rooted in education, social welfare, infrastructure and development. The profile is also envisaged to be a primary source of reliable migration data for policymakers.

Key challenges and opportunities addressed in the Migration Profile, as well as the historical overview and future trajectory of human mobility in Timor-Leste, are central to the future of migration in Timor-Leste. In addition to using the Migration Profile as the basis of policymaking, political commitments and inter-agency cooperation remain essential.

Recommendations put forward in the Migration Profile have also guided the GoTL to develop the first policies that address emigration, diaspora and international remittance. In 2022, Timor-Leste developed the National Diaspora Engagement Policy (2023-2027) and its associated action plan, and Remittance Mobilization Strategy for Timor-Leste. The GOTL has also established a specific secretariat for Timorese diaspora engagement, as it has greater awareness of economic diversification through remittances.

***

For more information, please contact:

Muhammad Maulana Iberahim, IOM Timor-Leste at miberahim@iom.int