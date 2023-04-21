BeMotion Inc. Awarded Texas Region XIV Education Service Center Contract for Threat and Real-Time Weapons Detection

BeMotion, LEN's Weapon Detection and Communication Platform, is Awarded a Contract by the Texas Region XIV Education Service Center (ESC) Schools Districts.
DALLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BeMotion - Law Enforcement Network is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a contract to provide threat and weapons detection software and equipment, as well as its known as the LEN Platform, to the Region XIV Education Service Center in Texas. Effective immediately and expiring on November 30th, 2025, the contract will serve over 50,000 students in 42 school districts and Universities across 13 counties in Rural West Texas.
"At BeMotion, our mission is to provide the highest quality solutions for law enforcement agencies and school districts to enhance public safety," said Hussein AbuHassan, Founder of BeMotion - Law Enforcement Network. "This latest achievement not only reaffirms our dedication to this goal, but it also serves as a testament to our team's hard work and diligence."
The BeMotion team is thrilled to showcase their expertise and offer a reliable solution to law enforcement, local security agencies, and school districts to identify and mitigate potential threats to public safety. The innovative Law Enforcement Network (LEN) Platform will be a valuable asset to Region XIV ESC and demonstrates BeMotion's commitment to providing the highest quality and service.
"Our team is confident that this contract will allow us to expand our services to even more schools and security agencies in the near future," added Alex Lemberg, Executive Director of BeMotion.
The Region XIV schools are called Rural West Texas Schools and serve over 50,000 students in 42 school districts located in 13 counties that comprise Region 14. Services are delivered to over 3,900 professional educators and over 200 administrators who impact our children's lives on 160 campus sites.
BeMotion Inc - Law Enforcement Network. Expresses its gratitude to all its supporters and looks forward to the opportunity to serve its clients and enhance public safety.
About "BeMotion Inc": is a technology company founded in 2018. The company specializes in developing innovative platforms and Security solutions. For more information, visit us at www.bemotion.io – info@bemotion.io
About "Law Enforcement Network": is a security company that enhances real-time communication, AI weapons detection, and collaboration between law enforcement agencies and citizens. The LEN platform provides real-time access to critical information and data, allowing law enforcement and security agencies to work together more effectively to solve crimes and prevent criminal activity. For more information, visit us at www.lenplatform.io - info@lenplatform.io
Jeremy Anderson
LAW Enforcement Network LLC
+1 617-420-1088
jeremy@lenplatform.io
