Metro Vancouver REALTOR® honoured for innovative fundraising and commitment to diverse community causes

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver honoured REALTOR® Crystal Hung with the REALTORS Care® Award for her fundraising, philanthropic and community work.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) honoured Vancouver REALTOR® Crystal Hung with this year’s REALTORS Care® Award for her extensive fundraising, philanthropic and community work across Metro Vancouver.

The REALTORS Care® Award honours Metro Vancouver Realtors who demonstrate a sustained commitment to charitable, fundraising or volunteer activities that strengthen communities and support people in need.

Crystal, a REALTOR® and broker of Vancouver-based icon&co., co-founded Pixel Moments, a successful micro-donation platform that has inspired a younger generation of people to raise more than $400,000 since 2021. She has also personally donated $1 million to the UBC Sauder Powerhouse Expansion Project. Crystal sits on fundraising and leadership committees of several organisations.

Crystal also believes in traditional, grassroots community work. You can, for example, find her most weeks making sandwiches for the homeless on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“Crystal is an inspiring and relentless community advocate. She embraces new technology, traditional grassroots approaches and everything in between to compel different groups and generations of people in our communities to give back and help those in need,” said Jennifer Quart, REBGV Chair. “She is a selfless, community-minded professional that we’re proud to have within our Realtor membership.”

Here is a video of the award recipient, Crystal Hung: https://youtu.be/ztqoX3GejMI

Each year, REALTORS® donate time, money and enthusiasm to numerous charitable and volunteer causes. REALTORS® have donated more than $400,000 to shelter-related charities and collected donations of blankets and warm clothing to help more than 473,000 people in the Lower Mainland.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is an association representing 15,000 REALTORS® and their companies. The Board provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local REALTOR® or visit www.rebgv.org.