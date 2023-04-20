iMedia Brands Selects Lincoln Financial as Advisor for Its ABL Facility

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “iMedia”) (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) today announced it has selected Lincoln International (“Lincoln”) as its investment banker and Advisor to manage and complete a refinancing of the Company’s current Asset-Based Lending (“ABL”) revolving credit facility.



“Lincoln International has an impressive track record of helping companies improve their capital structure, working aggressively, and thinking outside of the box,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia. “We look forward to Lincoln helping us refinance our existing ABL revolving credit facility as the next logical step in achieving our chief priority of improving our balance sheet. We expect the new facility to be scalable with our growth strategy.”

Lincoln is based in Chicago, IL and has over 850 employees located in 15 countries across the globe. Lincoln is one of the most active investment banking advisors in the U.S. with particular strength in the consumer and technology sectors, among others.

The Company and certain of its subsidiaries, as borrowers, are currently party to a loan and security agreement (as amended, the “Loan Agreement”) with multiple parties. The Loan Agreement was originally entered into on July 30, 2021 for up to an $80 million revolving loan. As of April 10, the Company estimated it had $29 million outstanding under the credit facility.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) is a global media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The Company owns and operates four television networks, which are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and 123tv. ShopHQ, the company’s flagship television network with a thirty-year history, is nationally distributed in the U.S. to over 90 million homes via its affiliation agreements in cable, satellite, and broadcast, and reach viewers through its social platforms and its OTT Ap on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Samsung Smart-televisions.

iMedia’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia’s 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

About Lincoln International

Lincoln International is a trusted investment banking advisor to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies and to public and privately held companies around the world. Lincoln’s services include mergers and acquisitions advisory, private funds and capital markets advisory, and valuations and fairness opinions. As one tightly integrated team of more than 850 employees in more than 20 offices in 15 countries, Lincoln offers an unobstructed perspective on the global private capital markets, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, Lincoln forges deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades.

