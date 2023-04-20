Wreath-Laying Ceremony Announcing Klunder “Learning for Justice” Fellowship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — On Saturday, April 22 at 5:00 p.m. CT, the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC), a project of Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), will celebrate and honor the social justice and civil rights work of Joanne Klunder Hardy and the late Rev. Bruce Klunder.

The two-year fellowship in SPLC’s Learning for Justice program (LFJ) will be funded by Janice Klunder, Bruce Klunder’s daughter, and her husband, Kollol Pal.

Rev. Kunder’s name is inscribed on the Civil Rights Memorial. The fellowship will also honor Joanne Klunder Hardy, who continues to be deeply involved in the civil rights movement.

“This fellowship is so important for the work SPLC does through LFJ. Every dollar will not only directly impact communities but also sets up the fellowship recipient for future success in the social justice movement,” says SPLC executive board member Lecia Brooks. “This is a gift that will keep on giving long after the monies are spent. There aren’t enough words to express our gratitude and thanks to the Klunder and Pal families for their continued support of SPLC and the civil rights movement.”

“This fellowship is a significant investment in continuing the movement for civil rights and racial justice. Education civil rights remains a critical lever for equity and justice in this country,” adds Jalaya Liles Dunn, director of the LFJ. “Developing next-generation servant leaders to disrupt inequities in our public education system is needed in today’s modern-day civil rights movement. We are honored to lead this important work that honors the legacy and continued work of the Klunders.”

WHO: The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

WHAT: Wreath-Laying and Celebration of the Klunder Family Gift

Featured speakers include:

Lecia Brooks is a member of the executive team for the Southern Poverty Law Center and its lobbying arm, the SPLC Action Fund

is a member of the executive team for the Southern Poverty Law Center and its lobbying arm, the SPLC Action Fund Jalaya Liles Dunn is the director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Learning for Justice program

WHEN: Saturday, April 22 at 5:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Civil Rights Memorial Center, 400 Washington Avenue in downtown

Montgomery, Ala. (across the street from the SPLC office building)