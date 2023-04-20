Governor Ivey Signs ‘The Game Plan’ Legislation, Strengthening Alabama’s Economic Future

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today signed four economic growth bills that she has coined as The Game Plan. The package of bills, designed to secure Alabama’s economic future into law, received overwhelming approval from the Legislature.

At a ceremony this afternoon, Governor Ivey thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support of The Game Plan, saying the strategic package will strengthen the state’s competitiveness for job-creating projects that add economic vitality to families and communities.

“The Game Plan will give Alabama’s team the tools it needs to extend our winning record in economic development and help us unleash a new wave of growth and innovation across the state,” said Governor Ivey. “From our rural areas to our big cities, this is going to benefit every corner of Alabama.”

The Game Plan includes four bills — or “plays” — that focus on economic development issues such as incentives, site development, small business support and transparency.

Play 1: The Enhancing Alabama’s Economic Progress Act renews the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama program and extends their sunset dates to 2028 while adding strategic enhancements to increase their effectiveness. The Jobs Act is the state’s primary incentives platform while Growing Alabama primarily speeds development of shovel-ready sites.

Play 2: The Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy Act (SEEDS) will allow the State Industrial Development Authority to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites at a time when available sites are scarce and other states are expanding their site programs.

Play 3: The Innovation and Small Business Act aims to supercharge growth in Alabama’s innovation economy and support underrepresented businesses and enterprises in rural areas, transforming the state into a hub for technology and innovation.

Play 4: The Enhancing Transparency Act will amend the Jobs Act to require the Alabama Department of Commerce to publish certain incentivized project information on its website. Transparency around important information related to companies receiving incentives will serve a valid public service and increase confidence in the process.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the package will act to modernize the playbook the state has used to deliver major results in terms of new investment and job creation during recent years.

“The Game Plan will serve as our next-generation strategic economic development framework as we work to build a more dynamic economy for Alabama and its citizens,” said Secretary Canfield. “Neighboring states are aggressively escalating their economic development activities, and this will allow us to keep winning the projects that trigger lasting impacts.”

Senate President Pro Temp Greg Reed (R-Jasper) hailed the passage of the package as a victory for the state and its future.

“The Game Plan is a multi-pronged approach to strengthen Alabama’s economy from all angles,” said Reed. “The four ‘plays’ are effective pieces of legislation that will help Alabama’s local communities thrive by attracting high-quality employers, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.”

Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) said the package will benefit Alabamians by better positioning the state to compete for the best jobs in the country.

“Industries across the nation and globe are trying to come here because of our great employees, our low taxes, and our unbeatable quality of life,” said Ledbetter. “We want to make sure that, from a competition standpoint, we have the tools needed to bring companies here and keep them here.”

