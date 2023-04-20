Standard BioTools Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB) today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors, which is composed entirely of independent directors, granted equity awards, effective as of April 20, 2023, under the Standard BioTools Inc. 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (Inducement Plan), as a material inducement to four individuals entering into employment with Standard BioTools. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



In connection with the individuals entering into employment with Standard BioTools, none of whom were previously employees or directors of the company, three individuals received awards totaling an aggregate of 43,700 restricted stock units (RSUs) and one individual received an award of nonstatutory stock options to purchase 400,000 shares of common stock.

With respect to two of the RSU awards, 1/4th of the total number of shares of common stock underlying the RSU awards will initially vest on February 20, 2024, and with respect to one of the awards, 1/4th of the number of shares of common stock underlying the RSU award will initially vest on May 20, 2024, and with respect to all three RSU awards, 1/16th of the shares underlying the RSUs will vest every three months after the initial vesting date until fully vested; provided, however, that if a vesting date would otherwise fall on a day when the national stock exchange upon which the shares are listed is not open for trading, vesting will occur on the first trading day thereafter. The stock option award has a 10-year term, an exercise price equal to $1.76, 1/4th of the total number of shares subject to the award will vest on May 20, 2024 and 1/48th of the shares subject to the award will vest monthly thereafter until fully vested; provided, however, that if a vesting date would otherwise fall on a day when the national stock exchange upon which the shares are listed is not open for trading, vesting will occur on the first trading day thereafter. Vesting in all instances is subject to the applicable new employee’s continued service with Standard BioTools through each applicable vesting date, in addition to the other terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

