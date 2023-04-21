Propane Council of Texas Highlights Propane’s Environmental Attributes in Honor of Earth Day

Propane is an important tool in our sustainability toolkit. By choosing propane, we can reduce our carbon footprint, save money on energy costs, and promote a more sustainable future.”
— Bill Van Hoy, Executive Director of the Propane Council of Texas
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As we celebrate Earth Day, it is important to recognize the impact our daily choices have on the environment. One choice that can make a difference is the energy source we use to power our homes, businesses, and farms. From keeping the lights on in our homes to ensuring our hospitals and fire stations can operate even during power outages, propane is essential to our daily lives. Propane, a versatile and efficient fuel, offers many environmental benefits.
According to the Propane Education & Research Council, based on national averages, propane produces 43% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than grid-generated electricity. This means using propane for heating, cooking, and other applications can help reduce our carbon footprint and promote a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Propane is also highly efficient, which means it uses less energy than electricity to produce the same amount of heat or power. This may translate to lower energy bills for homeowners and businesses, as well as less strain on the electrical grid during peak usage times. By using propane for heating, hot water, and other energy needs, we can reduce our reliance on the electrical grid and promote a more sustainable energy mix.
Also, when released into the air, propane vaporizes and dissipates — which means it will not contaminate groundwater, drinking water, marine ecosystems, or other sensitive habitats. That's why thousands of farms across the country use propane because propane doesn't pose the threat of contaminating vital soil and water the way other fuels do if spilled.
"Propane is an important tool in our sustainability toolkit," says Bill Van Hoy, Executive Director of the Propane Council of Texas. "By choosing propane, we can reduce our carbon footprint, save money on energy costs, and promote a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come."
This Earth Day, let's all make a commitment to reducing our impact on the environment. By choosing propane as our energy source, we can make a positive difference for the planet and future generations.
About the Propane Council of Texas:
The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is a non-profit organization that aims to promote the use of propane in Texas. The Council works to educate the public about the benefits of propane as a clean, efficient, and reliable energy source for homes, businesses, farms, and fleets.
Jackie Mason
Propane Council of Texas
+1 800-325-7427
info@propanecounciloftexas.org
Visit us on social media: Facebook
You just read:
Propane Council of Texas Highlights Propane’s Environmental Attributes in Honor of Earth Day
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jackie Mason
Propane Council of Texas
+1 800-325-7427
info@propanecounciloftexas.org