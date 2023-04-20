There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,328 in the last 365 days.
Prostate Cancer: Innovative Radiosurgery Treatment Offers New Hope
Dr. Gill Lederman
Dr Lederman working with physicists on prostate treatment planning.
Don't take chances on your life. Choose Radiosurgery
A view of seeds placed in the prostate.
View from below shows urethral protection.
Dr. Lederman and the RSNY team's cutting-edge, nearly non-invasive treatment for prostate cancer demonstrates high control rates and improved quality of life.
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostate cancer is the most common cancer affecting men, with millions facing the disease worldwide. As research and technology advance, new treatment options are emerging to help patients manage their condition more effectively. One such innovation is the unique treatment program developed by Dr. Gil Lederman and his team at Radiosurgery New York (RSNY), which offers a nearly non-invasive approach to treating prostate cancer while preserving patients' quality of life.
Dr. Lederman and the RSNY physicians have an extensive background in prostate cancer treatment, with over two decades of experience and more than 3,000 men treated. Their data, which includes five and ten-year comparison data to most major centers in America, provides compelling evidence for their treatment approach. Many patients opt for treatment with RSNY physicians due to their experience and the strong results they have demonstrated.
Dr. Lederman's unique program combines seed implantation with Fractionated Stereotactic Radiosurgery, offering high control rates and high cancer-free survival rates at five and ten years. This treatment approach appears to yield better quality of life outcomes than those associated with open surgery, making it an attractive option for patients with prostate cancer.
The data from Dr. Lederman's program is promising for both low-risk patients with low PSA and low Gleason score cancers, as well as those with high-risk cancers. The physicians at RSNY have invested significant effort in developing their innovative, nearly non-invasive treatment, utilizing human-led computer-aided radiation seed implantation placed under fluoroscopic, ultrasonic, and computer guidance. This technique is typically followed by body radiosurgery, which employs technology beyond conformal using stereotactic fiducials, Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), and the latest advancements to ensure the highest likelihood of freedom from prostate cancer recurrence.
RSNY is one of the few centers exclusively using Palladium seeds for their treatment approach, a choice made for reasons related solely to patient care. This cutting-edge method sets Dr. Lederman and his team apart from other treatment centers, reinforcing their commitment to providing the best possible care for their patients.
In addition to the advancements made by Dr. Lederman and RSNY, other innovations in prostate cancer treatment include advances in hormone therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies that focus on specific molecular features of cancer cells. These treatments offer a more personalized approach, tailored to the specific needs of each patient.
The development of new imaging techniques, such as multiparametric MRI and PSMA PET scans, has also improved the detection and monitoring of prostate cancer. These advancements allow for more accurate staging and treatment planning, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.
As the field of prostate cancer treatment continues to evolve, patients can expect to see more effective and less invasive treatment options become available. The dedication of researchers and medical professionals, such as Dr. Lederman and his team at RSNY, brings new hope to those affected by this challenging condition. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and preserving quality of life, these advancements represent a significant step forward in the management and treatment of prostate cancer.
For those interested in learning more about the innovative treatment program offered at RSNY, it is recommended to contact Dr. Lederman and his team directly by calling 212-CHOICES or 212-246-4237. Patients who have undergone the treatment are also available to discuss their experiences, providing valuable insight into the process and outcomes.
As research and development in prostate cancer treatment progress, patients worldwide can anticipate a brighter future, with access to better treatment options and support for their prostate cancer journey.
