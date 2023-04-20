Audio Design Desk Named Best of Show, Wins 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

Audio Design Desk 2.0 and Makr earned top remarks at the industry's biggest event of the year, taking home three awards for its groundbreaking audio design tools

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Audio Design Desk, the award-winning creative tool that has revolutionized how artists create audio for video, announced today that Audio Design Desk 2.0 and Makr, the company's brand new AI-powered platform for creatives, have each been named winners of the TV Tech Best of Show Awards at NAB 2023, and ADD 2.0 is a winner of the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards in the Audio Production, Processing and Networking category.

"NAB is an incredible opportunity for our team to show Audio Design Desk to the community and connect with creatives firsthand," said Gabe Cowan, CEO and co-founder of Audio Design Desk. "There is nothing more gratifying than sharing our work with our peers here at the show, and hearing their reactions to what we've built confirms what we strongly believe: that there is a better way to design audio for video, and Audio Design Desk is it. Walking away with not one but three awards has made this one of the most special NAB Shows to date."

Audio Design Desk is the only DAW built for video editors. It uses a patent-pending AI called Sonic Intelligence™ to assist creatives in producing sound for their productions, resulting in a creative experience that outpaces the competition tenfold. Built for video editors, musicians, and sound designers, ADD's library of 80,000+ sounds, loops and music cues know exactly where they sync with visuals, bringing visual productions to life with unprecedented speed and efficiency. At NAB 2023, Audio Design Desk introduced Version 2.0, ADD's biggest update ever.

ADD 2.0 features several new AI tools including AutoMix, which instantly creates a rough mix, and Isolator, which uses AI to isolate and remove bad noise from poorly recorded production sound or can remove vocals or drums from a music track. ADD 2.0 introduces direct integrations with Adobe® Premiere® Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Apple® Final Cut Pro® by syncing with the timelines of these video editors and exchanging data in real time. Finally, editors can create their soundscapes without ever leaving their video editing software. ADD 2.0 also launched with a new cloud storage system and real time collaboration, making the process of working with other creatives and delivering final assets a cinch.

Makr is Audio Design Desk's new social marketplace for creatives to virtually collaborate on their audio-visual projects with the assistance of AI-powered creative tools. Accessible as a standalone app or directly within Audio Design Desk, this revolutionary platform is designed to supercharge the ideation, collaboration, delivery, and monetization of creative assets. Featuring a modern collaborative workflow, robust file and task management, LMS education and certification system, and a one-stop-shop for the world's latest AI tools, Makr.ai empowers users to bring their visions to life in a familiar social media environment.

NAB SVP and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb said of the NAB Product of the Year winners, "During our centennial year, NAB continues to recognize the products that are transforming how content is being created, connected and capitalized throughout the broadcast, media and entertainment industry. Congratulations to Audio Design Desk for winning the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in recognition of ADD 2.0, a product that has demonstrated its ability to help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing a critical stage of the content lifecycle."

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 18. This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at NAB Show.

Audio Design Desk is a next generation Digital Audio Workstation merged with an enormous royalty free sound library that is embedded with an AI called Sonic Intelligence. Used on programs for Netflix, HBOMax, Hulu and others, the platform understands the relationships between sounds so producing and editing music, foley or sound design is 10x faster than any other software.

Since its debut in May 2020, Audio Design Desk has garnered an impressive number of accolades in both the pro audio and tech universes, including a Mix Magazine Top 20 Products of the Year listing, a Macworld Editors' Choice award, a Timmy Award for Best Tech Startup in Los Angeles, recognition as a SXSW 2020 Innovator, and Best in Show at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention. Testimonials include Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Matthew Cooke, who says, "This tool gives people like me so much power, it almost shouldn't exist!" Jamie Hardt, sound editor on "Spider-Man," "Zero Dark Thirty," "Insidious," and "It" adds, "This is the tool I've been looking for my entire career. It makes the pain and chore of sound editing disappear."

