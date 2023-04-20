Trade Management Market Outlook, Industry Share, Size, Growth Prospects, Key Players Strategies, and Research Report 2023-2028

Trade management solutions aid in reducing manual and back-office operations, owing to which their adoption is increasing across the globe.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trade Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global trade management market size reached US$ 980 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,698 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2023-2028. Trade management is what you do after a trade is open until the trade is closed. It involves determining position size, monitoring the trade, and executing exits. It assists in automating the procedures related to regulatory compliance, customs, global logistics, and trade financing and aids in managing global trade resourcefully. By managing trades, traders can raise their profits while lowering risks.

Trade Management Market Growth:

The global market is majorly driven by heavy investments in global logistics infrastructures worldwide. In line with this, the increasing government regulations and compliances and growing complexities in managing global trade are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rising implementation of trade management solutions and services in integrated compliance and regulatory functions is favorably impacting the market. Apart from this, the emerging digitization trend and rapid industrialization are catalyzing the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for software solutions by traders to lower their manual and back-office operations is propelling the market. Besides, the introduction of technologically advanced solutions that helps in reducing operational time and distribution costs is propelling the market. Additionally, the extensive research and development (R&D) activities by the market players are providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Amber Road, Inc.

Integration Point, Inc.

Livingston International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QAD Inc.

QuestaWeb Inc.

SAP SE



Breakup by Component:



Breakup by Functionality:

Trade Function

Trade Compliance

Trade Finance

Trade Consulting

Others



Breakup by Deployment Type:



Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises



Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

