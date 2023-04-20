The River Source Offers Tucson Residents a Second Chance for Recovery from Addiction

/EIN News/ -- Tucson, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucson, Arizona -

Tucson, Arizona — The River Source Addiction Treatment & Recovery believes every patient deserves more than one chance during the recovery process, which is why the provider of drug and alcohol rehab in Arizona created a unique promise for the people who come here to overcome addiction.

The 100% Recovery Guarantee gives patients the opportunity to come back to The River Source for help — at no additional cost — if they relapse within a year of successfully completing the full continuum of treatment. It’s a way of supporting patients and residents going through the addiction treatment process, offering grace to Tucson patients and residents actively seeking recovery.

n addition to this unique guarantee, The River Source is known for its “Reclaim Your Life” program that focuses on changing the perspective of people going through addiction treatment. Part of this process is removing stereotypes of how a person suffering from drug or alcohol addiction is supposed to look or act. Once they’ve overcome these stereotypes, patients can focus on being the best version of themselves while in rehab.

The recovery process at The River Source also includes holistic treatments, because with the combination of evidence-based therapy and a holistic approach, people are more likely to be headed in the right direction toward recovery. The River Source offers naturopathic therapies, which include IV and oral vitamin therapy, amino acid therapy, massage therapy, yoga therapy, and dry infrared sauna therapy.

After completing treatment, patients are invited to an alumni group and continue to receive support from The River Source in their active recovery. In addition to contact with peers in the group, former patients can participate in meetings, workshops, and online fellowship, as well as have access to a 24-hour hotline to keep up with their recovery progress.

The River Source is a fully accredited, in-network top drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider that operates a network of five locations across Arizona, including an inpatient alcohol and drug rehab in Tucson. Other locations include inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment centers in Phoenix, an outpatient chemical dependency rehab in Gilbert, and an inpatient alcohol and drug rehab in Arizona City.

Every treatment program is personalized for each patient because here’s no such thing as one path to recovery that works for every person.

For more information about The River Source’s programs for drug and alcohol rehab in Tucson, visit www.theriversource.org or call 866-828-2995.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eWlF5gHKjs

###

For more information about The River Source - Tucson Detox Center, contact the company here:



The River Source - Tucson Detox Center

877-959-2957

6700 N Oracle Rd Suite 121, Tucson, AZ 8570