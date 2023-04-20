Submit Release
OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $26.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $24.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $52.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):
   2023       2022       2022  
Return on average assets   0.82 %     1.62 %     0.84 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity   6.77       13.25       6.57  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(a)   10.00       19.85       9.94  
Return on average tangible common equity(a)   10.53       20.97       10.52  
Efficiency ratio   60.78       44.56       61.77  
Net interest margin   3.34       3.64       3.18  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), which are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures, exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $32.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, an increase from $28.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease of $6.9 million from $39.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $46.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, as compared to $39.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $56.5 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Core Ratios1(Annualized):   2023       2022       2022  
Return on average assets   1.00 %     1.22 %     0.98 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   12.15       15.01       11.55  
Return on average tangible common equity   12.80       15.86       12.23  
Efficiency ratio   56.49       50.78       57.51  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.55     $ 0.67     $ 0.49  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share   0.78       0.96       0.67  

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Robust Liquidity Position: The Company enhanced on-balance sheet liquidity by increasing cash and due from banks by $328.2 million with a corresponding increase in deposits of $317.9 million. Excluding a $364.2 million increase in brokered time deposits, deposits decreased less than 1%, reflecting stability in the deposit base. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s loans-to-deposit ratio was 100.5% and the Company had total available liquidity and funding capacity across multiple liquidity sources of $3.6 billion.
  • Strong Balance Sheet Quality: Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2023, or 11.88% of total assets, and tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.95%2, which were adversely impacted this quarter by the increase in on-balance sheet liquidity. Additionally, the fair values of our total debt securities portfolio improved $23.6 million and asset quality remained strong.
  • Solid Margin and Earnings: Net interest margin was 3.34%, an increase from 3.18% in the prior year and a decrease from 3.64% in the prior linked quarter. The current quarter yield on interest earning assets expanded to 4.68% and the cost of funds increased to 1.76%. Costs of funds were impacted by the tightening of liquidity across the industry and, to a lesser extent, the increase in on-balance sheet liquidity. This resulted in net interest income of $98.8 million, an increase of $14.6 million from the prior year and a decrease of $7.7 million from the record prior linked quarter. While down relative to a very strong linked quarter, the current quarter results compare favorably to the preceding three quarters of 2022.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net loss (gain) on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (benefit). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity per common share, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “In the midst of recent industry events, we were pleased to see the strength of our existing deposit base and confidence from our customers in the safety and soundness of the Company. The Company’s deposits remain at stable levels and asset quality continues to be a source of strength. Further, we’ve deliberately bolstered our liquidity position and optimized our available funding capacity.” Mr. Maher added, “We are well positioned to navigate an uncertain, evolving environment and we are confident in the Company’s ability to prudently manage risk and ability to service our customers’ needs.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 105th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on May 19, 2023 to common stockholders of record on May 8, 2023. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on May 15, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on April 28, 2023.

Results of Operations
The current quarter results were impacted by the following matters. Cost of funds were adversely impacted by the tightening of liquidity across the industry and, to a lesser extent, the Company’s decision to increase liquidity as a result of the recent industry events. Also, the Company reviewed its investment securities portfolio and made a strategic decision to sell specific positions in two financial institutions that were adversely impacted or deemed to have an elevated risk profile caused by recent industry events. This resulted in a loss of $4.0 million, net of tax, for sales of investments during the current quarter. The operating results also included strategic investments made to conduct benchmark studies and design detailed strategies to improve future profitability and operational efficiencies.

Net Interest Income and Margin
March 31, 2023 vs. March 31, 2022
Net interest income increased to $98.8 million, from $84.2 million, reflecting an increase in average interest-earning assets and net interest margin.

Net interest margin increased to 3.34%, from 3.18%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.12% for the respective quarters, net interest margin increased to 3.30% from 3.06%. Net interest margin increased due to the net impact of the rising rate environment on both interest earning assets and liabilities and total growth.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.28 billion for the quarter, primarily due to loan growth. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, increased by $1.13 billion, primarily concentrated in commercial loan growth.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.76%, from 0.35% for the prior year, as a result of higher costs associated with the expansion in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and interest-bearing deposits, particularly time deposits, in a rising rate environment. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 0.88% from 0.16% for the prior year. While the cost of deposits have increased, deposit betas are approximately 20%3.

March 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022
Net interest income decreased by $7.7 million, reflecting a decrease in net interest margin to 3.34%, from 3.64% and, to a lesser extent, the number of days in each period. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.10% for the respective quarters, net interest margin decreased to 3.30%, from 3.54%. The compression in net interest margin was primarily attributable to an increase in cost of funds associated with the expansion in FHLB advances and time deposits.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $404.2 million, primarily due to loan growth and higher securities balances. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 4.68%, from 4.46%. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.76% from 1.09%, primarily due to higher costs associated with interest-bearing deposits and an increase in average FHLB advances. The current quarter also included a shift in deposit composition from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits to higher cost time deposits.

3 Deposit beta measures the change in the interest rates paid for interest-bearing deposit accounts versus the change in the federal funds target rate. Represents the deposit beta for total deposits (interest-bearing and non-interest bearing) for the current rate cycle (since December 31, 2021).

Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $3.0 million, as compared to $1.9 million for the corresponding prior year period, and $3.6 million in the prior linked quarter. The provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily influenced by further slowing of loan prepayment experience and, to a lesser extent, loan growth and modest migrations within risk rating categories.

Net loan recoveries were $47,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $92,000 for the corresponding prior year period, and $5,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income4
March 31, 2023 vs. March 31, 2022
Other income decreased to $2.1 million, as compared to $8.9 million in the prior year. Other income was impacted by non-core operations of $7.5 million and $2.8 million, for the respective quarters, primarily related to net losses on preferred stock equity investments. The current quarter’s non-core operations included $5.3 million of losses, or $4.0 million, net of tax, related to the sale of investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $2.1 million. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in commercial loan swap income of $2.1 million, income from bankcard services of $1.6 million primarily as a result of the Durbin amendment, which became effective for the Company on July 1, 2022, and income from bank owned life insurance of $822,000. The decrease was partly offset by $2.2 million of title-related fees and service charges related to Trident compared to no activity in the prior year.

March 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022
Other income included non-core operations of $17.2 million related to a net gain on equity investments in the prior linked quarter, which included a $17.5 million unrealized gain on an additional investment in Auxilior Capital Partners, Inc. Excluding non-core operations, other income for the quarter decreased by $793,000. This decrease was due to fees and service charges of $617,000 primarily as a result of seasonality and market conditions impacting Trident’s performance.

4 On April 1, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of a majority interest in Trident Abstract Title Agency, LLC (“Trident”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Refer to “Supplemental Information on Trident” for the impact of Trident on the Company’s consolidated results.

Non-interest Expense4
March 31, 2023 vs. March 31, 2022
Operating expenses increased to $61.3 million, as compared to $57.5 million in the prior year. Operating expenses for the quarters were impacted by $92,000 and $2.4 million of non-core operations, respectively.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $6.1 million. This increase was partly due to $2.1 million of expenses related to Trident compared to no activity in the prior year. Other increases included compensation and benefits expense of $1.9 million primarily related to a mid-year 2022 inflation adjustment and annual merit-related compensation increases, and professional fees of $1.8 million primarily due to the ongoing strategies to improve profitability and operational efficiencies discussed above in “Results of Operations.” The current quarter results were impacted by a one-time recovery of $661,000 for prior year over payments in deposit insurance fund assessments, partly offset by a net increase of approximately $500,000 in deposit insurance fund assessments and OCC assessment and fees from newly enacted rates.

March 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022
Excluding non-core operations of $387,000 in the prior linked quarter, operating expenses for the quarter increased $1.9 million primarily due to an increase in data processing expense of $1.5 million, primarily driven by one-time recoveries recorded in the prior quarter.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $8.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $8.0 million for the same prior year period, and $17.4 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 23.6% for the same prior year period, and 24.6% for the prior linked quarter.

Financial Condition
March 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022
Total assets increased by $451.3 million to $13.56 billion, from $13.10 billion, due to higher cash and due from banks and loans, partially offset by lower other assets. Cash and due from banks increased $328.2 million to $496.2 million, from $167.9 million as the Company strategically increased cash on hand. Total loans increased by $121.8 million to $10.04 billion, from $9.92 billion, due to loan originations. Total debt securities increased modestly by $18.8 million, primarily due to purchases earlier in the quarter. Other assets decreased by $22.6 million to $198.4 million, from $221.1 million, primarily due to decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities increased by $426.4 million to $11.94 billion, from $11.52 billion, due to an increase in funding across deposits and FHLB advances. Deposits increased by $317.9 million to $9.99 billion, from $9.68 billion. Time deposits increased to $2.39 billion, or 23.9% of total deposits, from $1.54 billion, or 15.9% of total deposits, due to increases of $364.2 million in brokered time deposits and $481.0 million in retail time deposits. The increase in deposits aided in reducing the loans-to-deposit ratio to 100.5%, as compared to 102.5%. FHLB advances increased by $135.4 million to $1.35 billion from $1.21 billion to increase cash liquidity reserves.

Other liabilities decreased by $38.8 million to $307.3 million, from $346.2 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs and related collateral received from counterparties.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.61 billion, as compared to $1.59 billion, reflecting net income available to common stockholders of $26.9 million for the quarter and a net gain on available-for-sale debt securities, which decreased accumulated other comprehensive loss by $6.7 million to $29.3 million, from $36.0 million.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. There were 2,934,438 shares available for repurchase at March 31, 2023 under the existing repurchase program. Stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $27.07, as compared to $26.81. Tangible common equity per common share2 increased to $17.42, as compared to $17.08.

Asset Quality
March 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022
The Company's asset quality remained strong, as evidenced by the following credit metrics. The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $22.4 million, from $23.3 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 268.28%, as compared to 244.25%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $11.2 million, from $14.1 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.60% of total loans, as compared to 0.57%.

The Company’s asset quality excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions were as follows. Non-performing loans decreased to $18.5 million, from $19.3 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 325.24%, as compared to 294.10%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $9.0 million, from $10.5 million. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $70.7 million, or 0.70% of total loans, as compared to $68.2 million, or 0.69% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. In addition, a non-GAAP table has been presented excluding the results associated with the acquisition of a majority interest in Trident for better comparison period over period. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, as previously announced. The meeting will be held virtually through a live webcast. Stockholders as of the record date of April 4, 2023 are invited to participate in the live event. Voting before the meeting is encouraged, even for stockholders planning to participate in the virtual webcast. Votes may be submitted by telephone or online according to the instructions on the proxy card or by mail. A link to the live webcast is available by visiting oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Access will begin at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in with the control number provided on the proxy card prior to the 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time scheduled start. Eligible stockholders may also vote during the live meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OCFC2023 by entering the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card or notice. As a reminder, participating in the meeting is not required to vote.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 948220. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 264971, from one hour after the end of the call until July 20, 2023. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.6 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022  
  (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 496,193     $ 167,946     $ 210,919  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   452,195       457,648       546,470  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,043 at March 31, 2023, $1,128 at December 31, 2022, and $1,380 at March 31, 2022 (estimated fair value of $1,149,673 at March 31, 2023, $1,110,041 at December 31, 2022 and $1,050,892 at March 31, 2022)   1,245,424       1,221,138       1,099,514  
Equity investments   101,007       102,037       93,888  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   115,750       109,278       56,704  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $60,195 at March 31, 2023, $56,824 at December 31, 2022 and $50,598 at March 31, 2022   9,986,949       9,868,718       9,065,679  
Loans held-for-sale   1,885       690        
Interest and dividends receivable   47,342       44,704       33,353  
Other real estate owned               106  
Premises and equipment, net   126,019       126,705       126,767  
Bank owned life insurance   262,654       261,603       259,121  
Assets held for sale   2,719       2,719       5,676  
Goodwill   506,146       506,146       500,319  
Core deposit intangible   12,470       13,497       17,005  
Other assets   198,422       221,067       149,424  
Total assets $ 13,555,175     $ 13,103,896     $ 12,164,945  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $ 9,993,095     $ 9,675,206     $ 10,056,233  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,346,566       1,211,166       75,002  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers   70,938       69,097       117,782  
Other borrowings   195,663       195,403       194,396  
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   31,198       21,405       25,398  
Other liabilities   307,344       346,155       176,800  
Total liabilities   11,944,804       11,518,432       10,645,611  
Stockholders’ equity:          
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity   1,609,553       1,584,662       1,519,334  
Non-controlling interest   818       802        
Total stockholders’ equity   1,610,371       1,585,464       1,519,334  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,555,175     $ 13,103,896     $ 12,164,945  



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022  
  |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|
Interest income:          
Loans $ 121,720     $ 117,046     $ 82,468  
Debt securities   14,286       10,951       7,504  
Equity investments and other   3,028       2,280       1,011  
Total interest income   139,034       130,277       90,983  
Interest expense:          
Deposits   21,330       13,425       4,041  
Borrowed funds   18,902       10,364       2,715  
Total interest expense   40,232       23,789       6,756  
Net interest income   98,802       106,488       84,227  
Provision for credit losses   3,013       3,647       1,851  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   95,789       102,841       82,376  
Other income:          
Bankcard services revenue   1,330       1,437       2,963  
Trust and asset management revenue   612       551       609  
Fees and service charges   5,159       5,776       3,060  
Net gain on sales of loans   20       10       177  
Net (loss) gain on equity investments   (6,801 )     17,187       (2,786 )
Net loss from other real estate operations               (2 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,281       1,697       2,103  
Commercial loan swap income   701       519       2,781  
Other   (229 )     374       (53 )
Total other income   2,073       27,551       8,852  
Operating expenses:          
Compensation and employee benefits   33,920       33,943       30,695  
Occupancy   5,239       5,027       5,744  
Equipment   1,205       1,131       1,370  
Marketing   982       705       616  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments   1,749       1,924       1,890  
Data processing   6,154       4,629       5,736  
Check card processing   1,281       1,243       982  
Professional fees   5,098       4,697       3,322  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   1,027       1,159       1,210  
Branch consolidation expense, net   70       111       402  
Merger related expenses   22       276       1,965  
Other operating expense   4,562       4,883       3,563  
Total operating expenses   61,309       59,728       57,495  
Income before provision for income taxes   36,553       70,664       33,733  
Provision for income taxes   8,654       17,353       7,974  
Net income   27,899       53,311       25,759  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   16       39        
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.   27,883       53,272       25,759  
Dividends on preferred shares   1,004       1,004       1,004  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 26,879     $ 52,268     $ 24,755  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.46     $ 0.89     $ 0.42  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46     $ 0.89     $ 0.42  
Average basic shares outstanding   58,774       58,584       58,739  
Average diluted shares outstanding   58,918       58,751       58,943  



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
        2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Commercial:                      
Commercial real estate - investor     $ 5,296,661     $ 5,171,952     $ 5,007,637     $ 4,808,965     $ 4,607,880  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied     986,366       997,367       983,784       1,020,873       1,057,246  
Commercial and industrial       622,201       622,372       652,620       584,464       502,739  
Total commercial       6,905,228       6,791,691       6,644,041       6,414,302       6,167,865  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate       2,881,811       2,861,991       2,813,209       2,758,269       2,687,927  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")     252,773       264,372       261,510       252,314       253,184  
Total consumer       3,134,584       3,126,363       3,074,719       3,010,583       2,941,111  
Total loans       10,039,812       9,918,054       9,718,760       9,424,885       9,108,976  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     7,332       7,488       7,249       7,864       7,301  
Allowance for loan credit losses       (60,195 )     (56,824 )     (53,521 )     (52,061 )     (50,598 )
Loans receivable, net     $ 9,986,949     $ 9,868,718     $ 9,672,488     $ 9,380,688     $ 9,065,679  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 50,421     $ 51,736     $ 53,869     $ 56,045     $ 58,089  
  At March 31, 2023 Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline(1):                      
Commercial   7.26 %   $ 236,550     $ 114,232     $ 339,487     $ 273,843     $ 385,986  
Residential real estate   6.54       61,258       36,958       80,591       104,920       116,554  
Other consumer   6.94       20,589       14,890       19,395       6,278       12,814  
Total   7.10 %   $ 318,397     $ 166,080     $ 439,473     $ 385,041     $ 515,354  


  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2023     2022       2022       2022       2022  
  Average Yield                    
Loan originations:                      
Commercial   6.58 %   $ 200,504     $ 539,949     $ 356,726     $ 645,863     $ 816,517  
Residential real estate   6.05       65,580       101,530 (2)     129,808       173,365       192,721 (2)
Other consumer   7.18       15,927       42,624       57,254       16,253       12,718  
Total   6.49 %   $ 282,011     $ 684,103     $ 543,788     $ 835,481     $ 1,021,956  
Loans sold     $ 3,861     $ 2,340     $ 9,425 (3)   $     $ 703 (4)


(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $9.9 million and $161.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(3) Excludes the sale of a small business administration loan of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. 
(4) Excludes the sale of higher risk commercial loans of $12.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.


DEPOSITS At
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 1,984,197     $ 2,101,308     $ 2,325,547     $ 2,312,126     $ 2,444,833  
Interest-bearing checking   3,697,223       3,829,683       3,909,864       3,696,067       4,287,745  
Money market   615,993       714,386       749,229       716,782       811,588  
Savings   1,308,715       1,487,809       1,570,472       1,606,534       1,624,751  
Time deposits   2,386,967       1,542,020       1,404,357       1,499,975       887,316  
Total deposits $ 9,993,095     $ 9,675,206     $ 9,959,469     $ 9,831,484     $ 10,056,233  



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY

 March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial real estate - investor $ 13,643     $ 10,483     $ 9,866     $ 2,609     $ 3,575  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   251       4,025       1,976       8,233       9,632  
Commercial and industrial   162       331       321       364       2,830  
Residential real estate   5,650       5,969       5,958       5,846       7,047  
Other consumer   2,731       2,457       3,377       3,701       3,841  
Total non-performing loans   22,437       23,265       21,498       20,753       26,925  
Other real estate owned                           106  
Total non-performing assets $ 22,437     $ 23,265     $ 21,498     $ 20,753     $ 27,031  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 11,232     $ 14,148     $ 11,846     $ 9,558     $ 18,691  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,556     $ 6,361     $ 10,047     $ 10,493     $ 11,914  
Performing   7,619       7,530       6,065       6,946       7,716  
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $ 14,175     $ 13,891     $ 16,112     $ 17,439     $ 19,630  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 60,195     $ 56,824     $ 53,521     $ 52,061     $ 50,598  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable(2)   0.60 %     0.57 %     0.55 %     0.55 %     0.56 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(2)   268.28       244.25       248.96       250.86       187.92  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.22       0.23       0.22       0.22       0.30  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.17       0.18       0.17       0.17       0.22  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                  
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 20,513     $ 27,129     $ 29,249     $ 35,227     $ 37,032  
Non-performing PCD loans   3,929       3,944       3,043       3,529       3,745  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days   2,248       3,657       1,434       1,381       2,749  
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)   758       765       715       997       1,033  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans(3)                  
Non-performing loans   18,508       19,321       18,455       17,224       23,180  
Non-performing assets   18,508       19,321       18,455       17,224       23,286  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)   8,984       10,491       10,412       8,177       15,942  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)   13,417       13,126       15,397       16,442       18,597  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(2)   325.24 %     294.10 %     290.01 %     302.26 %     218.28 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.18       0.19       0.19       0.18       0.25  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.14       0.15       0.15       0.14       0.19  


(1) As of March 31, 2023 balance includes both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings.
(2) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $10.5 million, $11.4 million, $13.6 million, $15.5 million and $16.9 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(3) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.



NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS) For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs):                  
Loan charge-offs $ (10 )   $ (138 )   $ (5 )   $ (287 )   $ (143 )
Recoveries on loans   57       143       257       278       235  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 47     $ 5     $ 252     $ (9 )   $ 92  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM*   NM*   NM*     %   NM*
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail:                  
Commercial $     $ (46 )   $ 117     $ 154     $ 25  
Residential real estate   8       9       44       (47 )     94  
Other consumer   39       42       91       (116 )     (27 )
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 47     $ 5     $ 252     $ (9 )   $ 92  

* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022  
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 129,740     $ 938     2.93 %   $ 70,023     $ 634     3.59 %   $ 88,826     $ 37     0.17 %
Securities(2)   1,955,399       16,376     3.40       1,764,764       12,597     2.83       1,846,452       8,478     1.86  
Loans receivable, net(3)                                  
Commercial   6,840,006       92,780     5.50       6,715,896       88,991     5.26       6,037,639       58,355     3.92  
Residential real estate   2,872,049       25,161     3.50       2,841,073       24,532     3.45       2,542,655       21,339     3.36  
Other consumer   263,404       3,779     5.82       262,911       3,523     5.32       257,024       2,774     4.38  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (50,554 )               (48,776 )               (40,457 )          
Loans receivable, net   9,924,905       121,720     4.96       9,771,104       117,046     4.76       8,796,861       82,468     3.79  
Total interest-earning assets   12,010,044       139,034     4.68       11,605,891       130,277     4.46       10,732,139       90,983     3.43  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,234,549               1,228,520               1,215,071          
Total assets $ 13,244,593             $ 12,834,411             $ 11,947,210          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,863,338       6,269     0.66 %   $ 3,989,403       4,911     0.49 %   $ 4,377,368       2,149     0.20 %
Money market   705,631       1,759     1.01       738,637       917     0.49       788,063       318     0.16  
Savings   1,369,118       334     0.10       1,539,175       285     0.07       1,609,415       125     0.03  
Time deposits   1,826,662       12,968     2.88       1,486,410       7,312     1.95       767,709       1,449     0.77  
Total   7,764,749       21,330     1.11       7,753,625       13,425     0.69       7,542,555       4,041     0.22  
FHLB Advances   1,222,791       14,614     4.85       632,207       6,475     4.06       29,433       35     0.48  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   71,898       90     0.51       88,191       41     0.18       117,623       42     0.14  
Other borrowings   212,159       4,198     8.02       195,167       3,848     7.82       228,522       2,638     4.68  
Total borrowings   1,506,848       18,902     5.09       915,565       10,364     4.49       375,578       2,715     2.93  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,271,597       40,232     1.76       8,669,190       23,789     1.09       7,918,133       6,756     0.35  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   2,028,507               2,221,884               2,401,797          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   334,812               378,481               99,441          
Total liabilities   11,634,916               11,269,555               10,419,371          
Stockholders’ equity   1,609,677               1,564,856               1,527,839          
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,244,593             $ 12,834,411             $ 11,947,210          
Net interest income     $ 98,802           $ 106,488           $ 84,227    
Net interest rate spread(4)           2.92 %             3.37 %             3.08 %
Net interest margin(5)           3.34 %             3.64 %             3.18 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)           0.88 %             0.53 %             0.16 %


(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Selected Financial Condition Data:                  
Total assets $ 13,555,175     $ 13,103,896     $ 12,683,453     $ 12,438,653     $ 12,164,945  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   452,195       457,648       470,300       507,276       546,470  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses   1,245,424       1,221,138       1,027,712       1,068,034       1,099,514  
Equity investments   101,007       102,037       81,722       75,269       93,888  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   115,750       109,278       77,556       76,047       56,704  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses   9,986,949       9,868,718       9,672,488       9,380,688       9,065,679  
Deposits   9,993,095       9,675,206       9,959,469       9,831,484       10,056,233  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,346,566       1,211,166       514,200       488,750       75,002  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings   266,601       264,500       291,203       300,149       312,178  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,610,371       1,585,464       1,540,216       1,521,432       1,519,334  


  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Selected Operating Data:                  
Interest income $ 139,034     $ 130,277     $ 110,499     $ 99,416     $ 90,983  
Interest expense   40,232       23,789       14,534       8,619       6,756  
Net interest income   98,802       106,488       95,965       90,797       84,227  
Provision for credit losses   3,013       3,647       1,016       1,254       1,851  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   95,789       102,841       94,949       89,543       82,376  
Other income (excluding activity related to debt and equity investments)   9,571       10,364       11,788       15,619       11,638  
Net (loss) gain on equity investments   (2,193 )     17,187       3,362       (8,078 )     (2,786 )
Net loss on sale of investments   (5,305 )                        
Operating expenses (excluding merger related and branch consolidation expense (benefit), net)   61,217       59,341       59,045       57,919       55,128  
Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net   70       111       (346 )     546       402  
Merger related expenses   22       276       298       196       1,965  
Income before provision for income taxes   36,553       70,664       51,102       38,423       33,733  
Provision for income taxes   8,654       17,353       12,298       8,940       7,974  
Net income   27,899       53,311       38,804       29,483       25,759  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   16       39       193       522        
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $ 27,883     $ 53,272     $ 38,611     $ 28,961     $ 25,759  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 26,879     $ 52,268     $ 37,607     $ 27,957     $ 24,755  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46     $ 0.89     $ 0.64     $ 0.47     $ 0.42  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 1,237     $ 2,278     $ 2,004     $ 2,196     $ 2,953  


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2):                  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets(3)   0.82 %     1.62 %     1.19 %     0.92 %     0.84 %
Return on average tangible assets(3) (4)   0.86       1.68       1.24       0.96       0.88  
Return on average stockholders’ equity(3)   6.77       13.25       9.68       7.31       6.57  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(3) (4)   10.00       19.85       14.62       11.08       9.94  
Return on average tangible common equity(3) (4)   10.53       20.97       15.47       11.72       10.52  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   11.88       12.10       12.14       12.23       12.49  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets(4)   8.37       8.47       8.38       8.39       8.60  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)   7.95       8.03       7.92       7.92       8.13  
Net interest rate spread   2.92       3.37       3.19       3.18       3.08  
Net interest margin   3.34       3.64       3.36       3.29       3.18  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.88       1.85       1.87       1.92       1.95  
Efficiency ratio(5)   60.78       44.56       53.10       59.65       61.77  
Loans-to-deposits   100.50       102.50       97.60       95.90       90.60  



  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Trust and Asset Management:                  
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $ 333,436     $ 324,066     $ 273,815     $ 279,222     $ 296,818  
Nest Egg AUA/M   400,227       403,538       402,256       398,344       415,478  
Total AUA/M   733,663       727,604       676,071       677,566       712,296  
Per Share Data:                  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
Stockholders' equity per common share at end of period   27.07       26.81       26.04       25.73       25.58  
Tangible common equity per common share at end of period(4)   17.42       17.08       16.30       15.96       15.94  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   59,486,086       59,144,128       59,138,507       59,130,236       59,388,983  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period   57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:   38       38       38       38       38  
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total securities $ 1,955,399     $ 1,764,764     $ 1,748,687     $ 1,811,869     $ 1,846,452  
Loans receivable, net   9,924,905       9,771,104       9,512,447       9,204,583       8,796,861  
Total interest-earning assets   12,010,044       11,605,891       11,326,782       11,083,892       10,732,139  
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible   519,282       520,400       521,566       522,666       518,106  
Total assets   13,244,593       12,834,411       12,517,955       12,251,985       11,947,210  
Time deposits   1,826,662       1,486,410       1,467,297       937,387       767,709  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)   9,793,256       9,975,509       10,066,342       9,665,200       9,944,352  
Total borrowings   1,506,848       915,565       643,294       837,164       375,578  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,271,597       8,669,190       8,380,936       8,174,240       7,918,133  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,028,507       2,221,884       2,328,700       2,328,124       2,401,797  
Stockholders' equity   1,609,677       1,564,856       1,541,755       1,534,721       1,527,839  
Tangible stockholders’ equity(4)   1,090,395       1,044,456       1,020,189       1,012,055       1,009,733  
                   
Quarterly Yields and Costs                  
Total securities   3.40 %     2.83 %     2.27 %     1.90 %     1.86 %
Loans receivable, net   4.96       4.76       4.18       3.95       3.79  
Total interest-earning assets   4.68       4.46       3.88       3.60       3.43  
Time deposits   2.88       1.95       1.53       0.97       0.77  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)   0.88       0.53       0.36       0.18       0.16  
Total borrowed funds   5.09       4.49       3.27       2.06       2.93  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.76       1.09       0.69       0.42       0.35  
Net interest spread   2.92       3.37       3.19       3.18       3.08  
Net interest margin   3.34       3.64       3.36       3.29       3.18  


(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

 



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Core Earnings:                  
Net income available to common stockholders(GAAP) $ 26,879     $ 52,268     $ 37,607     $ 27,957     $ 24,755  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:                  
Merger related expenses   22       276       298       196       1,965  
Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net   70       111       (346 )     546       402  
Net loss (gain) on equity investments(1)   2,193       (17,187 )     (3,362 )     8,078       2,786  
Net loss on sale of investments(1)   5,305                          
Income tax (benefit) expense on items   (1,797 )     4,060       824       (2,132 )     (1,141 )
Core earnings(Non-GAAP) $ 32,672     $ 39,528     $ 35,021     $ 34,645     $ 28,767  
Income tax expense $ 8,654     $ 17,353     $ 12,298     $ 8,940     $ 7,974  
Provision for credit losses   3,013       3,647       1,016       1,254       1,851  
Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items   (1,797 )     4,060       824       (2,132 )     (1,141 )
Core earnings PTPP(Non-GAAP) $ 46,136     $ 56,468     $ 47,511     $ 46,971     $ 39,733  
Core earnings diluted earnings per share $ 0.55     $ 0.67     $ 0.60     $ 0.59     $ 0.49  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 0.78     $ 0.96     $ 0.81     $ 0.80     $ 0.67  
                   
Core Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets   1.00 %     1.22 %     1.11 %     1.13 %     0.98 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   12.15       15.01       13.62       13.73       11.55  
Return on average tangible common equity   12.80       15.86       14.40       14.53       12.23  
Efficiency ratio   56.49       50.78       54.80       54.43       57.51  


(1)  The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively.


  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Tangible Equity:                  
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,610,371     $ 1,585,464     $ 1,540,216     $ 1,521,432     $ 1,519,334  
Less:                  
Goodwill   506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       500,319  
Core deposit intangible   12,470       13,497       14,656       15,827       17,005  
Tangible stockholders' equity   1,091,755       1,065,821       1,019,414       999,459       1,002,010  
Less:                  
Preferred stock   55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity $ 1,036,228     $ 1,010,294     $ 963,887     $ 943,932     $ 946,483  
                   
Tangible Assets:                  
Total assets $ 13,555,175     $ 13,103,896     $ 12,683,453     $ 12,438,653     $ 12,164,945  
Less:                  
Goodwill   506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       500,319  
Core deposit intangible   12,470       13,497       14,656       15,827       17,005  
Tangible assets $ 13,036,559     $ 12,584,253     $ 12,162,651     $ 11,916,680     $ 11,647,621  
                   
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets   8.37 %     8.47 %     8.38 %     8.39 %     8.60 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.95 %     8.03 %     7.92 %     7.92 %     8.13 %



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON TRIDENT

  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
GAAP Measures:      
Net interest income $ 98,802     $ 106,488  
Other income   2,073       27,551  
Total income   100,875       134,039  
Less: income attributable to Trident(1)   2,168       2,617  
Total income, excluding Trident   98,707       131,422  
       
Total operating expense   61,309       59,728  
Less: expense attributable to Trident(2)   2,128       2,519  
Total operating expense, excluding Trident   59,181       57,209  
       
Efficiency ratio   60.78 %     44.56 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding Trident   59.96       43.53  
       
Core Measures (non-GAAP):      
Net interest income $ 98,802     $ 106,488  
Core other income   9,571       10,364  
Total income   108,373       116,852  
Less: income attributable to Trident(1)   2,168       2,617  
Total core income, excluding Trident   106,205       114,235  
       
Core operating expense   61,217       59,341  
Less: expense attributable to Trident(2)   2,128       2,519  
Total core operating expense, excluding Trident   59,089       56,822  
       
Core efficiency ratio   56.49 %     50.78 %
Core efficiency ratio, excluding Trident   55.64       49.74  


(1) Trident title-related activity is primarily included in fees and service charges in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Trident operating expenses are primarily included in compensation and employee benefits and other operating expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.


Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com

 


