Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,494 in the last 365 days.

SB Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First quarter 2023 highlights:

  • Net income of $2.5 million decreased 12.9 percent compared to the prior year with diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.35
  • Adjusted for Mortgage Servicing Rights recapture (“OMSR”), net income is higher by 14.0 percent compared to the prior year
  • Noninterest expense of $10.8 million declined 0.8 percent from the prior year
  • Loan growth of $14.2 million from the linked quarter, or 5.9 percent annualized
  • Deposit growth of $23.5 million from the linked quarter, or 8.6 percent annualized
  • Stable asset quality with nonperforming assets at 35 basis points
Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Mar. 2023 Mar. 2022 % Change
Operating revenue $ 13,990 $ 14,279 -2.0%
Interest income   13,824   9,395 47.1%
Interest expense   3,500   918 281.3%
Net interest income   10,324   8,477 21.8%
Provision for credit losses   250   - 0.0%
Noninterest income   3,666   5,802 -36.8%
Noninterest expense   10,773   10,859 -0.8%
Net income   2,450   2,813 -12.9%
Earnings per diluted share   0.35   0.40 -12.5%
Return on average assets   0.73%   0.83% -12.0%
Return on average equity   8.37%   8.08% 3.6%
           

“Our Company experienced the volatility of the banking sector this quarter and it has impacted our earnings results,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. “Liquidity concerns resulted in a much more competitive arena for deposits and funding in the quarter, which drove our deposit beta significantly higher and reduced margin income. We still were able to add loan balances in the quarter even as we have begun to examine all of our credit underwriting standards.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down from both the linked quarter and the prior year quarter by 4.3 and 2.0 percent, respectively. Operating revenue was negatively impacted by the decline in mortgage banking revenue and higher funding costs.

  • Net interest income was down 5.3 percent from the linked quarter but up 21.8 percent from the year ago quarter.
  • Net interest margin was up from the prior year by 68 basis points, primarily from the shift in mix of our balance sheet with cash and securities reallocated to the loan portfolio offset by the shift in our funding mix to higher cost term deposits.      
  • Noninterest income was down 36.8 percent from the year ago quarter, due to lower mortgage volume and OMSR recapture.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2023 were $49.3 million, down $48.0 million, or 49.3 percent, from the year-ago quarter; likewise, total sales of originated loans were $22.6 million, down $49.5 million, or 68.7 percent.  

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.9 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2023 was a positive $0.1 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The servicing portfolio at March 31, 2023, was $1.34 billion, which was down 2.3 percent to the prior year.

Mr. Klein noted, “While we added producers in our high growth markets of Indianapolis and Columbus, mortgage origination volume was constrained by the rate environment. Our pipelines are improving and notably nearly 75 percent of the pipeline is saleable product, which is back to our more normal business model.”  

Mortgage Banking              
($ in thousands) Mar. 2023
 		  Dec. 2022
 		  Sep. 2022
 		  Jun. 2022
 		  Mar. 2022
 		    Annual Growth
Mortgage originations $ 49,366   $ 51,219   $ 68,557   $ 95,454   $ 97,394     $ (48,028 )
Mortgage sales   25,803     23,590     39,176     49,915     72,154       (46,351 )
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,344,158     1,352,016     1,362,666     1,369,732     1,375,554       (31,396 )
Mortgage servicing rights   13,548     13,503     13,473     13,408     13,135       413  
               
               
Mortgage servicing revenue              
Loan servicing fees   844     851     858     863     861       (17 )
OMSR amortization   (292 )   (310 )   (396 )   (496 )   (547 )     255  
Net administrative fees   552     541     462     367     314       238  
OMSR valuation adjustment   56     86     65     239     890       (834 )
Net loan servicing fees   608     627     527     606     1,204       (596 )
Gain on sale of mortgages   599     550     876     1,196     1,676       (1,077 )
Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,207   $ 1,177   $ 1,403   $ 1,802   $ 2,880     $ (1,673 )
               

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income declined for the first quarter, from both the linked quarter and prior year. Gain-on-sale from mortgage loans were down significantly from the prior year and total sales were down over $46 million. The Title insurance business was off nearly 40 percent, reflecting the lower level of residential volume.

For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense of $10.8 million was down $0.1 million or 0.8 percent compared to the prior year quarter. Overall head count is down from the linked quarter by 4.9 percent as we continue to right size the mortgage business line. Commission expense for both mortgage and SBA is down compared to the prior year due to the lower total origination volume.

Mr. Klein stated, “We have undertaken a full scale review of our expense structure as we understand the headwinds that revenue growth will encounter in 2023. Our mortgage business line infrastructure has been reduced and we are looking at other areas to provide meaningful expense reductions.”

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2023
 		  Dec. 2022
 		  Sep. 2022
 		  Jun. 2022
 		  Mar. 2022
 		    Annual Growth
Noninterest Income (NII) $ 3,666   $ 3,713   $ 4,043   $ 4,673   $ 5,802     $ (2,136 )
NII / Total Revenue   26.2%     25.4%     27.9%     32.8%     40.6%       -14.4%  
NII / Average Assets   1.1%     1.1%     1.2%     1.4%     1.7%       -0.6%  
Total Revenue Growth   -2.0%     -6.7%     -13.2%     -9.1%     -46.9%       44.9%  
               
Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,773   $ 10,269   $ 10,384   $ 10,802   $ 10,859     $ (86 )
Efficiency Ratio   76.9%     70.2%     71.6%     75.6%     75.9%       1.0%  
NIE / Average Assets   3.2%     3.1%     3.2%     3.3%     3.2%       0.0%  
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets   -2.1%     -2.0%     -2.0%     -1.9%     -1.5%       -0.6%  
Total Expense Growth   -0.8%     -11.2%     -7.7%     -2.5%     -0.5%       -0.3%  
                                       

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of March 31, 2023, were $1.34 billion, or in line with the year ago quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan portfolio which was offset by declines in cash and investments. Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023, was $119.8 million, down from the prior year but compared to the linked quarter was higher due to the declining impairment of our bond portfolio. Excluding the impact of the valuation adjustment, equity increased $3.1 million or 2.1 percent. Our adoption of CECL on January 1st resulted in a reduction of equity that was transferred into our allowance for credit losses. SB Financial repurchased 56,000 shares of our stock during the quarter.  

The investment portfolio of $237.9 million, represented 17.7 percent of assets at March 31, 2023, and was down $27.4 million or 10.3 percent from the year-ago period. Total loans held for investment were $976.3 million at March 31, 2023, up $125.6 million, or 14.8 percent, from March 31, 2022.

Deposit balances of $1.11 billion at March 31, 2023, decreased by $27.9 million, or 2.5 percent, since March 31, 2022. However, deposits have increased from the linked quarter by $23.5 million and have increased for three consecutive quarters. The growth in deposits has come with a significant shift in the mix as time deposits now comprise 21.1 percent of the total compared to 13.1 percent at March 31, 2022.  

Mr. Klein continued, “Loan growth continued in the quarter and compared to the prior year we have increased our loan portfolio by over $125 million which has led to a positive mix shift on the asset side of the balance sheet. Like every community bank, the quest for deposits and low-cost funding was challenging. We are pleased that we have been able to grow deposits over the last three quarters, albeit at a higher cost.”

Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2023
 		  Dec. 2022
 		  Sep. 2022
 		  Jun. 2022
 		  Mar. 2022
 		  Annual Growth
 		 
Commercial $ 126,065   $ 128,534   $ 128,565   $ 127,711   $ 124,857   $ 1,208  
% of Total   12.9%     13.4%     13.9%     14.3%     14.7%     1.0%  
Commercial RE   419,024     412,636     404,710     404,260     400,101     18,923  
% of Total   42.9%     42.9%     43.7%     45.1%     47.0%     4.7%  
Agriculture   57,761     64,388     60,522     60,586     55,741     2,020  
% of Total   5.9%     6.7%     6.5%     6.8%     6.6%     3.6%  
Residential RE   309,684     291,512     267,135     241,614     214,015     95,669  
% of Total   31.7%     30.3%     28.9%     27.0%     25.2%     44.7%  
Consumer & Other   63,778     65,005     64,317     61,440     55,957     7,821  
% of Total   6.5%     6.8%     7.0%     6.9%     6.6%     14.0%  
Total Loans $ 976,312   $ 962,075   $ 925,249   $ 895,611   $ 850,671   $ 125,641  
Total Growth Percentage                 14.8%  
             
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2023
 		  Dec. 2022
 		  Sep. 2022
 		  Jun. 2022
 		  Mar. 2022
 		  Annual Growth
 		 
Non-Int DDA $ 237,175   $ 256,799   $ 250,791   $ 239,676   $ 252,273   $ (15,098 )
% of Total   21.4%     23.6%     23.1%     22.4%     22.2%     -6.0%  
Interest DDA   188,497     191,719     199,523     198,286     211,152     (22,655 )
% of Total   17.0%     17.6%     18.4%     18.5%     18.6%     -10.7%  
Savings   227,974     191,272     201,402     215,285     236,394     (8,420 )
% of Total   20.5%     17.6%     18.5%     20.1%     20.8%     -3.6%  
Money Market   222,203     255,995     258,975     276,274     289,699     (67,496 )
% of Total   20.0%     23.6%     23.8%     25.8%     25.5%     -23.3%  
Time Deposits   234,295     190,880     175,202     142,258     148,553     85,742  
% of Total   21.1%     17.6%     16.1%     13.3%     13.1%     57.7%  
Total Deposits $ 1,110,144   $ 1,086,665   $ 1,085,893   $ 1,071,779   $ 1,138,071   $ (27,927 )
Total Growth Percentage                 -2.5%  
             

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $4.7 million as of March 31, 2023, down $0.9 million or 16.0 percent from the year-ago quarter. The coverage ratio of problem loans to the allowance for credit losses was at 382.4 percent at March 31, 2023, which was up over 100 basis points from the prior year due in large part to the expansion of the allowance from the CECL adjustment of $1.4 million.

Nonperforming Assets           Annual Change
 		 
($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2023
 		  Dec. 2022
 		  Sep. 2022
 		  Jun. 2022
 		  Mar. 2022
 		   
Commercial & Agriculture $ 185   $ 114   $ 114   $ 140   $ 142   $ 43  
% of Total Com./Ag. loans   0.10%     0.06%     0.06%     0.07%     0.08%     30.3%  
Commercial RE   199     210     223     359     544     (345 )
% of Total CRE loans   0.05%     0.05%     0.06%     0.09%     0.14%     -63.4%  
Residential RE   2,742     2,967     3,129     3,176     3,198     (456 )
% of Total Res. RE loans   0.89%     1.02%     1.17%     1.31%     1.49%     -14.3%  
Consumer & Other   270     391     280     323     409     (139 )
% of Total Con./Oth. loans   0.42%     0.60%     0.44%     0.53%     0.73%     -34.0%  
Total Nonaccruing Loans   3,396     3,682     3,746     3,998     4,293     (897 )
% of Total loans   0.35%     0.38%     0.40%     0.45%     0.50%     -20.9%  
Accruing Restructured Loans   642     654     668     683     762     (120 )
Total Change (%)             -15.7%  
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans   4,038     4,336     4,414     4,681     5,055     (1,017 )
% of Total loans   0.41%     0.45%     0.48%     0.52%     0.59%     -20.1%  
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets   650     777     756     730     527     123  
Total Change (%)             23.3%  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 4,688   $ 5,113   $ 5,170   $ 5,411   $ 5,582   $ (894 )
% of Total assets   0.35%     0.38%     0.40%     0.42%     0.42%     -16.0%  
             

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast on April 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group                 

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR impairment from net income to report anon-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:
Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                   
  March   December   September   June   March
($ in thousands)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 21,625     $ 27,817     $ 27,934     $ 29,567     $ 130,003  
Interest bearing time deposits   1,380       2,131       2,134       1,691       1,894  
Available-for-sale securities   237,917       238,780       243,233       266,162       265,311  
Loans held for sale   5,592       2,073       2,979       4,242       4,737  
Loans, net of unearned income   976,312       962,075       925,249       895,611       850,671  
Allowance for credit losses   (15,442 )     (13,818 )     (13,824 )     (13,801 )     (13,804 )
Premises and equipment, net   22,621       22,829       22,842       23,122       23,039  
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost   6,054       6,326       5,230       5,303       5,303  
Foreclosed assets and other assets   650       777       756       730       527  
Interest receivable   3,926       4,091       3,556       3,256       2,815  
Goodwill   23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239  
Cash value of life insurance   29,024       28,870       28,713       28,556       17,932  
Mortgage servicing rights   13,548       13,503       13,473       13,408       13,135  
Other assets   14,847       16,940       17,863       12,886       10,328  
Total assets $ 1,341,293     $ 1,335,633     $ 1,303,377     $ 1,293,972     $ 1,335,130  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Deposits                  
Non interest bearing demand $ 237,175     $ 256,799     $ 250,791     $ 239,676     $ 252,273  
Interest bearing demand   188,497       191,719       199,523       198,286       211,152  
Savings   227,974       191,272       201,402       215,285       236,394  
Money market   222,203       255,995       258,975       276,274       289,699  
Time deposits   234,295       190,880       175,202       142,258       148,553  
Total deposits   1,110,144       1,086,665       1,085,893       1,071,779       1,138,071  
                   
Short-term borrowings   15,998       14,923       19,754       30,772       19,035  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   44,500       60,000       35,000       25,000       5,500  
Trust preferred securities   10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs   19,606       19,594       19,582       19,570       19,558  
Interest payable   1,441       769       623       307       536  
Other liabilities   19,535       24,944       17,587       11,678       9,483  
Total liabilities   1,221,534       1,217,205       1,188,749       1,169,416       1,202,493  
                   
Shareholders' Equity                  
Common stock   61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319  
Additional paid-in capital   14,953       15,087       15,000       15,069       14,872  
Retained earnings   101,548       101,966       99,309       96,809       94,833  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (29,671 )     (32,120 )     (33,426 )     (22,210 )     (13,659 )
Treasury stock   (28,390 )     (27,824 )     (27,574 )     (26,431 )     (24,728 )
Total shareholders' equity   119,759       118,428       114,628       124,556       132,637  
                   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,341,293     $ 1,335,633     $ 1,303,377     $ 1,293,972     $ 1,335,130  
                                       


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                           
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March   December   September   June   March   June   June
Interest income   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Loans                          
Taxable $ 12,126     $ 11,222     $ 10,084     $ 8,880     $ 8,052     $ 12,126     $ 16,932  
Tax exempt   116       109       92       73       61       116       134  
Securities                          
Taxable   1,535       1,559       1,536       1,469       1,235       1,535       2,704  
Tax exempt   47       47       52       52       47       47       99  
Total interest income   13,824       12,937       11,764       10,474       9,395       13,824       19,869  
                           
Interest expense                          
Deposits   2,578       1,440       852       567       618       2,578       1,185  
Repurchase agreements & other   10       7       8       11       13       10       24  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   553       258       180       38       39       553       77  
Trust preferred securities   164       138       99       71       53       164       124  
Subordinated debt   195       194       195       194       195       195       389  
Total interest expense   3,500       2,037       1,334       881       918       3,500       1,799  
                                                       
Net interest income   10,324       10,900       10,430       9,593       8,477       10,324       18,070  
Provision for credit losses   250       -       -       -       -       250       -  
                           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
   10,074       10,900       10,430       9,593       8,477       10,074       18,070  
                           
Noninterest income                          
Wealth management fees   917       907       930       936       955       917       1,891  
Customer service fees   825       880       844       860       794       825       1,654  
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR   599       550       876       1,196       1,676       599       2,872  
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net   608       627       527       606       1,204       608       1,810  
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans   24       105       125       167       169       24       336  
Title insurance revenue   373       454       476       697       602       373       1,299  
Gain (loss) on sale of assets   (11 )     18       (12 )     -       55       (11 )     55  
Other   331       172       277       211       347       331       558  
Total noninterest income   3,666       3,713       4,043       4,673       5,802       3,666       10,475  
                           
Noninterest expense                          
Salaries and employee benefits   5,913       5,677       5,858       6,418       6,189       5,913       12,607  
Net occupancy expense   784       763       769       719       742       784       1,461  
Equipment expense   981       1,017       918       827       854       981       1,681  
Data processing fees   646       627       664       643       576       646       1,219  
Professional fees   863       738       766       760       950       863       1,710  
Marketing expense   198       258       200       222       231       198       453  
Telephone and communication expense   121       124       134       105       111       121       216  
Postage and delivery expense   87       121       75       110       116       87       226  
State, local and other taxes   228       277       250       277       278       228       555  
Employee expense   188       157       145       175       136       188       311  
Other expenses   764       510       605       546       676       764       1,222  
Total noninterest expense   10,773       10,269       10,384       10,802       10,859       10,773       21,661  
                           
Income before income tax expense   2,967       4,344       4,088       3,464       3,420       2,967       6,884  
Income tax expense   517       811       746       630       607       517       1,237  
                           
Net income $ 2,450     $ 3,533     $ 3,342     $ 2,834     $ 2,813     $ 2,450     $ 5,647  
                           
Common share data:                          
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35     $ 0.51     $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.35     $ 0.80  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35     $ 0.50     $ 0.47     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.35     $ 0.79  
                           
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                          
Basic:   6,933       6,945       6,968       7,075       7,035       6,933       7,055  
Diluted:   7,008       7,021       7,033       7,149       7,100       7,008       7,116  
                                                       


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    March   December   September   June   March   June   June
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS     2023       2022       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Net interest income   $ 10,324     $ 10,900     $ 10,430     $ 9,593     $ 8,477     $ 10,324     $ 18,070  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     43       41       38       33       29       43       62  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     10,367       10,941       10,468       9,626       8,506       10,367       18,132  
Provision for credit loss     250       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Noninterest income     3,666       3,713       4,043       4,673       5,802       3,666       10,475  
Total operating revenue     13,990       14,613       14,473       14,266       14,279       13,990       28,545  
Noninterest expense     10,773       10,269       10,384       10,802       10,859       10,773       21,661  
Pre-tax pre-provision income     3,217       4,344       4,088       3,464       3,420       3,217       6,884  
Pretax income     2,967       4,344       4,088       3,464       3,420       3,217       6,884  
Net income     2,450       3,533       3,342       2,834       2,813       2,450       5,647  
                             
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                            
Basic earnings per share (EPS)     0.35       0.51       0.48       0.40       0.40       0.35       0.80  
Diluted earnings per share     0.35       0.50       0.47       0.40       0.40       0.35       0.79  
Common dividends     0.125       0.125       0.120       0.120       0.115       0.125       0.235  
Book value per common share     17.37       17.08       16.49       17.75       18.65       17.37       17.75  
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)     13.93       13.65       13.07       14.36       15.31       13.93       14.36  
Market price per common share     14.16       16.95       16.85       17.26       19.91       14.16       17.26  
Market price to TBV     101.7 %     124.2 %     128.9 %     120.2 %     130.1 %     101.7 %     120.2 %
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS     8.2       9.6       9.6       9.3       10.0       8.2       9.3  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                            
Return on average assets (ROAA)     0.73 %     1.08 %     1.03 %     0.87 %     0.83 %     0.73 %     0.85 %
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA     0.96 %     1.32 %     1.26 %     1.06 %     1.01 %     1.04 %     1.11 %
Return on average equity     8.37 %     12.17 %     10.89 %     8.89 %     8.08 %     8.37 %     8.46 %
Return on average tangible equity     10.50 %     15.30 %     13.51 %     10.93 %     9.75 %     10.51 %     10.30 %
Efficiency ratio     76.85 %     70.16 %     71.63 %     75.60 %     75.93 %     76.85 %     75.76 %
Earning asset yield     4.49 %     4.27 %     3.89 %     3.45 %     2.96 %     4.49 %     3.20 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     1.46 %     0.90 %     0.58 %     0.39 %     0.39 %     1.46 %     0.38 %
Net interest margin     3.35 %     3.60 %     3.45 %     3.15 %     2.67 %     3.36 %     2.91 %
Tax equivalent effect     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent     3.37 %     3.61 %     3.46 %     3.16 %     2.68 %     3.37 %     2.92 %
Non interest income/Average assets     1.10 %     1.13 %     1.24 %     1.43 %     1.72 %     1.10 %     1.58 %
Non interest expense/Average assets     3.23 %     3.13 %     3.19 %     3.31 %     3.22 %     3.23 %     3.26 %
Net noninterest expense/Average assets     -2.13 %     -2.00 %     -1.95 %     -1.88 %     -1.50 %     -2.13 %     -1.68 %
                             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                            
Gross charge-offs     69       7       9       9       9       69       18  
Recoveries     8       1       32       6       8       8       14  
Net charge-offs     61       6       (23 )     3       1       61       4  
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans     0.35 %     0.38 %     0.40 %     0.45 %     0.50 %     0.35 %     0.45 %
Nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.41 %     0.45 %     0.48 %     0.52 %     0.59 %     0.41 %     0.52 %
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO     0.48 %     0.53 %     0.56 %     0.60 %     0.66 %     0.48 %     0.60 %
Nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.35 %     0.38 %     0.40 %     0.42 %     0.42 %     0.35 %     0.42 %
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans     382.42 %     318.68 %     313.26 %     294.83 %     273.08 %     382.42 %     294.83 %
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans     1.58 %     1.44 %     1.49 %     1.54 %     1.62 %     1.58 %     1.54 %
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)     0.03 %     0.00 %     (0.01 %)     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.03 %     0.00 %
                             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                            
Loans/ Deposits     87.94 %     88.53 %     85.21 %     83.56 %     74.75 %     87.94 %     83.56 %
Equity/ Assets     8.93 %     8.87 %     8.79 %     9.63 %     9.93 %     8.93 %     9.63 %
Tangible equity/Tangible assets     7.29 %     7.22 %     7.10 %     7.93 %     8.30 %     7.29 %     7.93 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)     13.47 %     13.42 %     13.23 %     13.21 %     13.71 %     13.47 %     13.21 %
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,341,293       1,335,633       1,303,377       1,293,972       1,335,130       1,341,293       1,293,972  
Total loans     976,312       962,075       925,249       895,611       850,671       976,312       895,611  
Deposits     1,110,144       1,086,665       1,085,893       1,071,779       1,138,071       1,110,144       1,071,779  
Stockholders equity     119,759       118,428       114,628       124,556       132,637       119,759       124,556  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,732       23,753       23,770       23,787       23,804       23,732       23,787  
Tangible equity     96,027       94,675       90,858       100,769       108,833       96,027       100,769  
Mortgage servicing portfolio     1,344,158       1,352,016       1,362,666       1,369,732       1,375,554       1,344,158       1,369,732  
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care     518,009       507,093       480,947       500,487       560,698       518,009       500,487  
Total assets under care     3,203,460       3,194,742       3,146,990       3,164,191       3,271,382       3,203,460       3,164,191  
Full-time equivalent employees     255       268       271       267       256       255       267  
Period end common shares outstanding     6,894       6,935       6,950       7,017       7,111       6,894       7,017  
Market capitalization (all)     97,626       117,556       117,113       121,105       141,575       97,626       121,105  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,335,056       1,314,419       1,302,297       1,305,815       1,350,982       1,335,056       1,328,216  
Total earning assets     1,232,018       1,211,674       1,209,958       1,216,124       1,270,218       1,232,018       1,243,017  
Total loans     970,813       937,898       909,909       870,439       832,825       970,813       851,736  
Deposits     1,098,935       1,094,491       1,085,821       1,108,890       1,134,234       1,098,935       1,121,373  
Stockholders equity     117,071       116,114       122,738       127,519       139,214       117,071       133,471  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,743       23,761       23,778       23,796       23,801       23,783       23,798  
Tangible equity     93,328       92,353       98,960       103,723       115,413       93,288       109,673  
Average basic shares outstanding     6,933       6,945       6,968       7,075       7,035       6,933       7,055  
Average diluted shares outstanding     7,008       7,021       7,033       7,149       7,100       7,008       7,116  
                                                         


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 and 2022
($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023   Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022
  Average   Average   Average   Average
Assets Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Taxable securities/cash $ 253,449   $ 1,535   2.42 %   $ 429,839   $ 1,235   1.15 %
Nontaxable securities   7,756     47   2.42 %     7,554     47   2.49 %
Loans, net   970,813     12,242   5.04 %     832,825     8,113   3.90 %
Total earning assets   1,232,018     13,824   4.49 %     1,270,218     9,395   2.96 %
Cash and due from banks   11,067           8,156      
Allowance for loan losses   (14,763 )         (13,807 )    
Premises and equipment   22,858           25,317      
Other assets   83,876           61,098      
Total assets $ 1,335,056         $ 1,350,982      
               
Liabilities              
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 643,081   $ 1,285   0.80 %   $ 733,095   $ 398   0.22 %
Time deposits   214,978     1,293   2.41 %     155,006     220   0.57 %
Repurchase agreements & other   18,618     10   0.21 %     25,115     13   0.21 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   49,177     553   4.50 %     5,500     39   2.84 %
Trust preferred securities   10,310     164   6.36 %     10,310     53   2.06 %
Subordinated debt   19,598     195   3.98 %     19,552     195   3.99 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   955,762     3,500   1.46 %     948,578     918   0.39 %
Non interest bearing demand   240,876     -         246,133     -    
Total funding   1,196,638     1.17 %     1,194,711     0.31 %
Other liabilities   21,347           17,057      
Total liabilities   1,217,985           1,211,768      
Equity   117,071           139,214      
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,335,056         $ 1,350,982      
Net interest income   $ 10,324         $ 8,477    
               
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.35 %       2.67 %
               
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.37 %       2.68 %
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis              
               


Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Mar. 31, 2023   Mar. 31, 2022   Mar. 31, 2023   Mar. 31, 2022
Total Operating Revenue $ 13,990     $ 14,279     $ 13,990     $ 68,581  
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *   (56 )     (889 )     (1,279 )     (3,436 )
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue   13,934       13,390       12,711       65,145  
               
Income before Income Taxes   2,967       3,420       2,967       22,723  
Adjustment for OMSR *   (56 )     (889 )     (1,279 )     (3,436 )
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes   2,911       2,531       1,688       19,287  
               
Provision for Income Taxes   517       607       517       4,446  
Adjustment for OMSR **   (12 )     (187 )     (269 )     (722 )
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes   505       420       248       3,725  
               
Net Income   2,450       2,813       2,450       18,277  
Adjustment for OMSR *   (44 )     (703 )     (1,010 )     (2,714 )
Adjusted Net Income   2,406       2,110       1,440       15,563  
               
Diluted Earnings per Share   0.35       0.40       0.35       2.56  
Adjustment for OMSR *   (0.01 )     (0.10 )     (0.14 )     (0.38 )
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.34     $ 0.30     $ 0.21     $ 2.18  
               
Return on Average Assets   0.73 %     0.83 %     0.73 %     1.38 %
Adjustment for OMSR *   -0.01 %     -0.21 %     -0.08 %     -0.21 %
Adjusted Return on Average Assets   0.72 %     0.62 %     0.66 %     1.18 %
               
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights            
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate            
             

You just read:

SB Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more