Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution and Announces First Quarter Performance

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today declared a distribution of $.10 per share from net investment income, payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record May 18, 2023. This distribution represents the second payment this year toward the Fund’s annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment, which can be found at adamsfunds.com.

FIRST QUARTER PERFORMANCE

For the three months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -2.8%. This compares to a total return of -3.2% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was -5.3%.

For the twelve months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 10.2%. This compares to a total return of 9.8% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was -5.8%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about April 26, 2023.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2023)

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 10.2% 43.7% 9.9%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 5.8% 44.1% 9.4%
S&P 500 Energy Sector 13.6% 48.4% 9.5%
S&P 500 Materials Sector -6.3% 23.9% 9.6%


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:

  3/31/2023 3/31/2022
Net assets $627,152,193 $597,963,876
Shares outstanding 25,082,799 24,484,655
Net asset value per share $25.00 $24.42


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2023)

  % of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation 23.4%
Chevron Corporation   14.0%
ConocoPhillips 7.2%
Schlumberger N.V. 4.6%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation 4.3%
Linde plc 3.7%
Pioneer Natural Resources Corporation 3.5%
Phillips 66 3.0%
EOG Resources 2.4%
Hess Corporation 2.4%
Total 68.5%
   


SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2023)

  % of Net Assets
Energy 81.5%
Integrated Oil & Gas 37.4%
Exploration & Production 23.0%
Refining & Marketing 9.2%
Equipment & Services 6.5%
Storage & Transportation 5.4%
Materials 17.7%
Chemicals 12.2%
Metals & Mining 3.8%
Containers & Packaging 1.1%
Construction Materials 0.6%


About Adams Funds 

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.


