Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Búcaro

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman discussed our partnership on regional migration, global issues, and emphasized the importance of fighting corruption, strengthening democratic institutions, and the rule of law to promote economic prosperity. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister Búcaro agreed our relationship with Guatemala remains focused on making a positive difference for a brighter future for all Guatemalans.