Bank OZK First Quarter 2023 Management Comments

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK’s (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) first quarter 2023 management comments are now available on the Bank’s investor relations website http://ir.ozk.com.



GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $28.97 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

Investor Contact: Jay Staley (501) 906-7842 Media Contact: Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/82afcc23-daaa-4d48-a59a-be6629a3fd14